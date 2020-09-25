European Ecotourism Conference 2010

The 1st European Ecotourism Conference took place in Estonia September 26-30, 2010. Hashtag: #EuroEco

The main objective of these conferences is to provide a venue and meeting place for stakeholders – researchers, academicians, practitioners – to present their research results and development activities on ecotourism.

Planeta.com has been an official media partner of the European Ecotourism Conference since the first event in 2010. We are keen on learning and sharing what is on the European Ecotourism roadmap.

We continue to update the Upgrade Your World presentation made at the first European Ecotourism Conference

Questions

To the organizers and participants – Will the conference have live and recorded video?

Is there a directory of participants? Bonus points for a directory with bios and social web links

How can remote participants and superfans of Europe and travel interact with the conference?

As a media partner, how can Planeta.com assist?

(For Locals) – What would locals like visitors to know about their corner of Europe? Paint a picture of the kind of tourism you would like to see.

What is the difference between ecotourism and sustainable tourism?

When is the next European Ecotourism Conference?

Headlines

Pärnu to Host European Ecotourism Conference

Videos

Upgrade your world

Estonian Ecotourism



Armenia

Conferences

Pärnu, Estonia • September 26-30, 2010

Brasov, Romania • October 23-25, 2013

Jachranka , Poland • April 26-29, 2015

Safranbolu, Turkey • April 17-19, 2017

Tbilisi, Georgia • September 10-14, 2018

