Photo: Mariano Mantel, Colonnade, Mariánské Lázně
To be discussed as a collaborative World Heritage Site nomination this month: the Great Spas of Europe are a group of 11 spa towns from 7 nation states nominated by UNESCO as a transnational series for inscription on the World Heritage List. Collaborating in this application are Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Key Links
Great Spas of Europe (11/08/2014) Germany
Great Spas of Europe (25/07/2014) United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Great Spas of Europe (11/07/2014) Austria
Great Spas of Europe (07/07/2014) France
Great Spas of Europe (01/07/2014) Italy
Great Spas of Europe (17/06/2014) Czechia
greatspasofeurope.org
Bad Ems
Bad Kissingen
Baden-Baden
Baden bei Wien
City of Bath
Františkovy Lázně
Karlovy Vary
Mariánské Lázně
Montecatini Terme
Spa
Vichy
@GreatestSpas
Background
greatspasofeurope.org: Each of these eleven spa towns developed between 1700 and the 1930s around natural mineral springs, which acted as the catalyst for an innovative model of spatial organisation dedicated to curative, therapeutic and social functions. These fashionable resorts of health, leisure and sociability created architectural prototypes and an urban typology that has no earlier parallel. They were pioneers of nascent modern tourism.
Elsewhere on the Web
visitczechrepublic.com
tourismus.baden.at
baden-baden.com
bathworldheritage.org.uk
spatourisme.be
Embedded Tweets
Planeta