Photo: Mariano Mantel, Colonnade, Mariánské Lázně

To be discussed as a collaborative World Heritage Site nomination this month: the Great Spas of Europe are a group of 11 spa towns from 7 nation states nominated by UNESCO as a transnational series for inscription on the World Heritage List. Collaborating in this application are Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Bad Ems

Bad Kissingen

Baden-Baden

Baden bei Wien

City of Bath

Františkovy Lázně

Karlovy Vary

Mariánské Lázně

Montecatini Terme

Spa

Vichy

Background

greatspasofeurope.org: Each of these eleven spa towns developed between 1700 and the 1930s around natural mineral springs, which acted as the catalyst for an innovative model of spatial organisation dedicated to curative, therapeutic and social functions. These fashionable resorts of health, leisure and sociability created architectural prototypes and an urban typology that has no earlier parallel. They were pioneers of nascent modern tourism.

The Great Spas of Europe are recommended for inscription at UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in July, so potentially a rare 2nd inscription for Bath. The champagne stays on ice, but it all looks very promising! https://t.co/vWL8uL4VQR Papers https://t.co/gkKShTuICY (p 18/19) pic.twitter.com/jzMJEEiyet — BathWorldHeritage (@BathWHS) June 7, 2021

🏦Drei weitere #UNESCO-Welterbestätten in #RLP? Die Chancen steigen! Die SchUM-Stätten, Bad Ems als Teil der Great Spas of Europe und der Niedergermanische Limes wurden vom Gremium @ICOMOS empfohlen. Das @UNESCO Welterbekomitee entscheidet Ende Juli.🇺🇳🌍➡️https://t.co/z4uzXwMSZ3 pic.twitter.com/OWQXQjalBi — Innenministerium RLP (@innen_rlp) June 9, 2021

