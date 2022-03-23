Europe Tourism

What would locals and visitors like to know about Tourism in Europe? Planeta.com hosts this resource guide featuring key links, headlines, announcements, reports, and the like. The sector changes frequently, so please let us know if there are additions or edits to be made on this page. = ¿Qué les gustaría saber a la gente local y visitantes sobre el Turismo en México? Planeta.com alberga esta guía de recursos que presenta enlaces clave, titulares, anuncios, informes y similares. El sector cambia con frecuencia, así que infórmenos si hay adiciones o modificaciones que se deben realizar en esta página.

Our website features links to official tourism portals at federal, state, and local levels. Are websites updated? Are social web channels used? = Actualizando nuestra coberatura de viajes y turismo. Indexaremos los portales de turismo del gobierno a nivel federal, estatal y local. ¿Están actualizados los sitios web? ¿Se utilizan canales de redes sociales?

Status report: There is a lot of turnover and some sites are dead while others have not been updated since pre-COVID19 times.

What would we like to see from local and national tourism portals? Timely and archived media releases. Multilingual info. Upcoming events. Virtual tours. Online concierge services. Local tourism providers, guides, cooking classes, language classes. Social web channels for state and local tourism portals.

The role of travel and tourism needs to be re-evaluated – what works and what does not work for locals and visitors. It cannot just be an issue of ‘bums on seats’ but rather the engagement of the cultural, economic, and social lives of those directly and indirectly impacted by visitation.

For Planeta.com, the allure of travel in Europe is meeting and positively interacting with Europeans.

How travel and tourism contribute to the well-being of visitors and locals are measures by which we will evaluate the impact.

On a modest level, we would like to inventory the government’s own tourism portals at the federal, state, and local levels. Are the websites updated? Are social web channels being used? There’s frequently a change in domain names with new administrations and candidly, it’s a never-ending chore of staying informed of where to look for current info.

We also request respect of multilingualism, particularly important as we celebrate the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

What are the relevant online websites and resources? = ¿Cuáles son los sitios web y recursos relevantes en línea?

Is the new national tourism strategy available online? = ¿La nueva estrategia nacional de turismo está disponible en línea?

Transition pathway for tourism

As the tourism ecosystem was the hardest hit by the pandemic and faces major challenges to achieve the twin transition, it was the first industrial ecosystem in which a co-creation process was launched to develop a transition pathway. The aim of this report is to describe the measures and outputs needed to accelerate the green and digital transitions and improve the resilience of the tourism ecosystem. The objective is to encourage and invite all groups and stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem to engage and play their part in the initiative. The work to prepare the pathway has followed a collaborative approach involving all stakeholder groups. Similar active and productive collaboration should support also the way forward. Following the publication of this report, the Commission will invite tourism stakeholders to present their commitments to the transition pathway for tourism, and it will establish collaboration processes for the co-implementation and monitoring of the work. The follow-up of the transition pathway will be facilitated by an online stakeholder collaboration platform, which is to be established by end of 2022.

European Travel Commission

Headquartered in Belgium, the European Travel Commission (ETC) is the non-profit organisation responsible for the promotion of Europe as a tourist destination in third markets. Our 33 member National Tourism Organisations work together to build the value of tourism for all the beautiful and diverse countries of Europe through cooperation in sharing best practices, market intelligence, and promotion.

etc-corporate.org

European Tourism 2021 – Trends & Prospects (Q4/2021)

European Tour Operators Association (ETOA)

UK riots: VisitBritain tourism authority pulls marketing video (2011)

Transitions Abroad

Rick Steves on Back Door Travel

Visit Europe

Webinar – Impact of the Ukraine war on European tourism

