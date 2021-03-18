Logo

The European Travel Commission (ETC) is the non-profit organisation responsible for the promotion of Europe as a tourist destination in third markets. The 33 member National Tourism Organisations work together to build the value of tourism for all the beautiful and diverse countries of Europe through cooperation in sharing best practices, market intelligence, and promotion.

Key Links

etc-corporate.org

Youtube

@etc_corporate

Webinars

Moving Beyond Sustainability: Regenerative Tourism from Strategy to Practice

On Tuesday 2nd March at 3pm CET, the European Travel Commission partnered with TOPOSOPHY for a webinar that sets out the basics of Regenerative Tourism; from Strategy to Practice, together with expert practitioners in this field:

Ioannis Pappas, Director, Mediterranean, Global Sustainable Tourism Council

Patrik Gustavsson, CEO, the Amager Bakke Foundation, Denmark

Rebecca Armstrong, Responsible Tourism Expert

Peter Jordan, Head of Insights, TOPOSOPHY (@genctraveller)

"There is a growing movement to adopt #regenerative tourism more widely. COVID has given the opportunity to look at destinations & see how the absence of #tourism has been felt", @GenCTraveller at our webinar w/ @TOPOSOPHY.#ICYMI, watch the recording 🔽https://t.co/515ZsjI7ze — European Travel Commission (@ETC_Corporate) March 2, 2021

Reports

ETC: The European Travel Commission, representing 32 national tourism organisations in Europe, has published a new handbook ‘Sustainable Tourism Implementation: Framework and Toolkit’ – an ultimate roadmap for European destinations on how to tackle every step on a journey towards sustainable transformation. The toolkit responds to findings from ETC’s previous report on European Sustainability Schemes. The handbook can be downloaded here; the toolkit is available here.



Wikipedia

European Travel Commission

Planeta





