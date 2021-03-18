Logo
The European Travel Commission (ETC) is the non-profit organisation responsible for the promotion of Europe as a tourist destination in third markets. The 33 member National Tourism Organisations work together to build the value of tourism for all the beautiful and diverse countries of Europe through cooperation in sharing best practices, market intelligence, and promotion.
Moving Beyond Sustainability: Regenerative Tourism from Strategy to Practice
On Tuesday 2nd March at 3pm CET, the European Travel Commission partnered with TOPOSOPHY for a webinar that sets out the basics of Regenerative Tourism; from Strategy to Practice, together with expert practitioners in this field:
Ioannis Pappas, Director, Mediterranean, Global Sustainable Tourism Council
Patrik Gustavsson, CEO, the Amager Bakke Foundation, Denmark
Rebecca Armstrong, Responsible Tourism Expert
Peter Jordan, Head of Insights, TOPOSOPHY (@genctraveller)
ETC: The European Travel Commission, representing 32 national tourism organisations in Europe, has published a new handbook ‘Sustainable Tourism Implementation: Framework and Toolkit’ – an ultimate roadmap for European destinations on how to tackle every step on a journey towards sustainable transformation. The toolkit responds to findings from ETC’s previous report on European Sustainability Schemes. The handbook can be downloaded here; the toolkit is available here.
