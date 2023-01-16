Photo: Everglades National Park, Long Pine Key Nature Trail (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the Everglades National Park. Restoration in progress.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/THScV8TyQFbX54zQA

Key Links

nps.gov/ever – 2023 Request for Volunteers

Facebook

Flickr

Youtube.com

@EvergladesNPS

Headlines

Major Everglades restoration project to break ground this year – Sun Sentinel

Top lawmaker calls for buying up sugar land to clean Everglades (2016)

Protecting Everglades National Park ends way of life for Gladesmen

Homestead Launches Free National Parks Trolley

Dawn Shirreffs: Everglades restoration cannot wait

Wilderness Survey

Request for volunteers – From January 9th-April 1st, Everglades National Park will be conducting surveys to see how people use the Wilderness area. This survey will function in part as a pilot Wilderness visitor experience survey instrument that will inform system wide NPS Wilderness research, planning, and management. Results will reveal current Wilderness visitor trends and serve as a reference point to evaluate any long-term trends in visitor experiences, values, motivations, as well as opinions about management and information sources in Everglades National Park Wilderness areas. These results will then help to inform Everglades National Park planners and Wilderness managers in updating the park’s Wilderness Management plan. Surveys will be conducted in four locations: near the Flamingo area, the Homestead area, in Gulf Coast and in Key Largo. Training on how to conduct the survey will be provided.

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/user/EvergladesNPS

Flickr

evergladesnps

Flickr Groups

Everglades National Park

Everglades Photographic Society

Elsewhere on the Web

http://www.evergladescoalition.org

http://www.evergladesplan.org/facts_info/sywtkma_animals.aspx

http://www.nwf.org/wildlife/wild-places/everglades.aspx

http://moon.com/destinations/florida/south-gulf-coast/the-everglades

Homestead

http://www.cityofhomestead.com

http://www.cityofhomestead.com/index.aspx?nid=357



We thank a partner in sustainable tourism, City of Homestead National Parks Trolley, free til 4/30 https://t.co/86uD78KlY3 #WorldHeritageUSA pic.twitter.com/Bz93PZLgei — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) April 23, 2017

Tours

http://evergladesholidaypark.com

Indigenous Culture

Indigenous_people_of_the_Everglades_region

http://miccosukeemagazine.tv – https://twitter.com/MiccosukeeTV

2020

Everglades National Park will return to regular park operations on Monday, August 24. The park is currently not under a tropical storm watch or warning.



For all the details, see the full news release: https://t.co/MkZiaLE7fg



NPS Photo by Rachel DiPietro pic.twitter.com/QUz1xjlza2 — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) August 24, 2020

Filing

Everglades National Park – The first time a park has been created solely to preserve an ecosystem, as opposed to scenic beauty.

Everglades

http://www.evergladescoalition.org – https://www.facebook.com/Evergladescoalition

http://www.artmarshall.org

http://www.evergladesfoundation.org – https://twitter.com/evergfoundation

http://earthjustice.org/blog/2015-april/caught-in-the-act-anti-conservation-forces-hire-actors-for-fake-everglades-protest

Photos



World Heritage

The property was re-inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger, on the request of the State Party, due to concerns that the property’s aquatic ecosystem continues to deteriorate, in particular as a result of:

Alterations of the hydrological regime (quantity, timing, and distribution of Shark Slough inflows)

Adjacent urban and agricultural growth (flood protection and water supply requirements that affect the property’s resources by lowering water levels)

Increased nutrient pollution from upstream agricultural activities;

Protection and management of Florida Bay resulting in significant reduction of both marine and estuarine biodiversity

http://whc.unesco.org/en/soc/3839

[BREAKING] #WorldHeritage Committee decides to retain Everglades National Park (United States of America) on the List of World Heritage in Danger https://t.co/2bx1x7z8zW #43whc #SDG14 pic.twitter.com/rY3pKZ0NtG — Fanny Douvere (@Fdouvere) July 2, 2019

Embedded Tweets

We are excited to announce that all repair, replacement, and installation of the 740 channel markers damaged by Hurricane Irma in Florida Bay and Gulf Coast waters is now complete!



Photo by Carlton Ward @carltonward #Boating #EvergladesNationalPark #Everglades #SouthFlorida pic.twitter.com/cmHKUqtiLj — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) October 7, 2019

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious." — Stephen Hawking



Thanks to Freddy Skelt for this mesmerizing photo of an Everglades night sky.#NationalWildernessMonth #Everglades pic.twitter.com/OO5Mj5F1Qu — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) September 19, 2019

Planeta.com