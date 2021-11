Poster

Kudos to Joshua Tree National Park (@JoshuaTreeNPS) for its campaign to # ExploreResponsibly – the perfect hashtag for Earth Day Month 2017.

Sometimes we get small, smiling reminders of why we conserve and preserve natural places. #Explore but #ExploreResponsibly. pic.twitter.com/YiWFe3jOQz — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) March 2, 2017

It is Spring after all. I captured these wildflowers at Joshua Tree earlier this week. #exploreresponsibly #natio… https://t.co/iKXGLpNdgW pic.twitter.com/dKbSHIu20c — Daniel Gross (@mrdanielgross) April 2, 2017

