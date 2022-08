Logo

Facebook Watch is a video-on-demand service operated by Facebook. Also an app on smart tvs.

facebook.com/watch

What videos do you watch on Facebook Watch? = ¿Qué videos ves en Facebook Watch?

It was announced on August 9, 2017, with initial availability the day after, and with rollout to all U.S. users by the end of the month.

