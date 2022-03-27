Photo: Ron Mader, Henderson (Some rights reserved)

Farmers’ Market = a physical marketplace intended to sell food directly by farmers and artisanal producers to consumers

Essay

Planeta.com features guides that connect locals and visitors with a spotlight on markets in Oaxaca, Australia, and South Africa.

Consumers are increasingly interested in learning where their food comes from and knowing the farmers who grow it.

Shopping at farmers’ markets is an opportunity to directly support farmers and producers.

Headlines

The Farmers Market is moving online – The Verge

Elsewhere on the Web

farmersmarketcoalition.org – Facebook – YouTube – @FMCorg

farmersmarketonline.com

foodconnect.com.au – Facebook

action.farmland.org/site/PageServer?pagename=about_I_Love_My_Farmers_Market

blogs.usda.gov/2013/08/08/farmers-markets-teaching-kids-where-food-comes-from

locavored.com/blog/category/farmers-markets

North Carolina

thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com – Facebook – @chfarmersmarket

Carrboro Farmers’ Market – Facebook – @CarrboroMarket

Las Vegas

Yelp

lasvegasfarmersmarket.com

Facebook

Rod’s Produce Market

Facebook

Instagram

Embedded Tweets

Groovy lemons at the farmers’ market pic.twitter.com/QpyjPFMama — Ron Mader (@ronmader) February 28, 2020

Weekday Farmers Markets Northern Rivers – Gold Coast region. https://t.co/J5p0lYilB6 #farmersmarket #thursday



> Byron Bay Farmers Market, 7am – 11am

> Currumbin Markets – opp. Currumbin RSL, 6am – 11am

> Emerald Lakes, 3pm- 7.30pm

> Lismore Market – Magellan St, 3.30pm – 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/ix4KIKHzrI — Big Volcano (@BigVolcano) December 1, 2021

Wikipedia

Farmer’s Market

Places

Planeta.com