Photo: Ron Mader, Henderson (Some rights reserved)
Farmers’ Market = a physical marketplace intended to sell food directly by farmers and artisanal producers to consumers
Essay
Planeta.com features guides that connect locals and visitors with a spotlight on markets in Oaxaca, Australia, and South Africa.
Consumers are increasingly interested in learning where their food comes from and knowing the farmers who grow it.
Shopping at farmers’ markets is an opportunity to directly support farmers and producers.
Headlines
The Farmers Market is moving online – The Verge
Elsewhere on the Web
farmersmarketcoalition.org – Facebook – YouTube – @FMCorg
farmersmarketonline.com
foodconnect.com.au – Facebook
action.farmland.org/site/PageServer?pagename=about_I_Love_My_Farmers_Market
blogs.usda.gov/2013/08/08/farmers-markets-teaching-kids-where-food-comes-from
locavored.com/blog/category/farmers-markets
North Carolina
thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com – Facebook – @chfarmersmarket
Carrboro Farmers’ Market – Facebook – @CarrboroMarket
Las Vegas
Yelp
lasvegasfarmersmarket.com
Facebook
Rod’s Produce Market
Facebook
Instagram
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Farmer’s Market
Places
Planeta.com