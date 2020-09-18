Fiestas Patrias 2020

Mexico flag

Celebrating the 2020 Mexican Independence Day around the world:

Grito de Dolores (on the evening of September 15) and Aniversario de la Independencia (September 16) commemorate Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla’s Grito de Dolores — on September 16, 1810, in the village of Dolores, near Guanajuato.

Hidalgo called for the end of Spanish rule in Mexico. On October 18, 1825, the Republic of Mexico officially declared September 16 its national Independence Day (Dia de la Independencia).

Mexican Independence day, also referred to as Dieciséis de septiembre, is celebrated from the evening of September 15 with a re-creation of the Grito de Dolores by all executive office-holders (from the President of the Republic down to municipal presidents) and lasts through the night.

Mexico City

San Diego, California

As a Consul of Mexico, there is no greater honor than to participate in the traditional "Grito" ceremony to celebrate our country's independence. Below, a 1928 flyer announcing San Diego's "Grito" in Balboa Park, a joyful, 2-day celebration that took place 92 years ago. #ElGrito pic.twitter.com/ATT9M5Wled — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) September 13, 2020

Con orgullo y amor a 🇲🇽, en estas Fiestas Patrias, la Cónsul de Fe Pública @ConsulMexsdi, Mónica Salinas, vestida en traje de Tehuana, representa a nuestro país con el tradicional “Grito de Independencia” @THE_LOT_ #VivaMexico🇲🇽 #ElGrito pic.twitter.com/nOYDHg7y9D — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) September 16, 2020

Las Vegas, Nevada

City Hall is lit up to honor Mexican Independence Day 🇲🇽



200,000 Mexican Americans call Las Vegas home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N1hz70MTbs — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) September 17, 2020

¡Viva México! Sigue nuestra Ceremonia del #GritoDeIndependencia en nuestra página de Facebookhttps://t.co/AjITei5os3 — Consulmex Las Vegas (@ConsulMexLvn) September 16, 2020

Oaxaca

El Gdor. @alejandromurat, realizó el tradicional Grito de Independencia en Palacio de Gobierno con un acto a puerta cerrada; en el encuentro, hizo una mención especial al personal médico que se encuentra en la primera línea enfrentando la pandemia. pic.twitter.com/mbEsdpTgc5 — Gobierno de Oaxaca (@GobOax) September 16, 2020

Fiestas Patrias

