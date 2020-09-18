Fiestas Patrias 2020

Mexico flag
Celebrating the 2020 Mexican Independence Day around the world:
Grito de Dolores (on the evening of September 15) and Aniversario de la Independencia (September 16) commemorate Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla’s Grito de Dolores — on September 16, 1810, in the village of Dolores, near Guanajuato.
Hidalgo called for the end of Spanish rule in Mexico. On October 18, 1825, the Republic of Mexico officially declared September 16 its national Independence Day (Dia de la Independencia).
Mexican Independence day, also referred to as Dieciséis de septiembre, is celebrated from the evening of September 15 with a re-creation of the Grito de Dolores by all executive office-holders (from the President of the Republic down to municipal presidents) and lasts through the night.
