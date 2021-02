Buzzwords

Filter = a porous device for removing impurities or solid particles from a liquid or gas passed through it

Zoom Filter

Want your own cat filters for your next Zoom meeting? Here’s how to use them

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap



“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

Photos



Wikipedia

Photographic filter

Planeta