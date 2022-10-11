home Social Web Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Social Web
Posted on
Logo

Spotlight on Final Cut Proapple.com/final-cut-pro – video editing software for Apple computers. From digiziting old videos to creating digital libraries, we are starting to learn how this works.

Key Links
apple.com/final-cut-pro
Specs
Resources
Delete items from libraries in Final Cut Pro
What’s new in 10.6.4

Videos

Think Media

Elsewhere on the Web
What’s the Difference Between iMovie vs Final Cut Pro? – Motion Array
Video Editing Fundamentals: Exporting Projects for the Web – Shutterstock
Review – PC Magazine

Bingo
Apple – Assets – Audition – Background Tasks – Backup – Blade – Clip – Command – Command+ – Command- – Computer – Crop – Drag – Edit – Editing – Effects – Event – Export – Export File – FCPX – File – Fit – Flow – Folder – Footage – Format – Generators – iMovie – Import – Inspect – Inspector – Library – Macs – Media – Movies – Movies Folder – MP4 – Organize – Play – Playhead – Plug-in – Preview – Projects – Preset – Reset – Resolution – Scrub – Scrubber – Select – Settings – Software – Stereo – Templates – Timeline – Transition – Video – Video Codec – Waveforms – Window – Workflow – Workspace – 360 Degree

Planeta

Video
Macs
Macs Links
Digital Literacy Quiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.