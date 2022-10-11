Logo
Spotlight on Final Cut Pro – apple.com/final-cut-pro – video editing software for Apple computers. From digiziting old videos to creating digital libraries, we are starting to learn how this works.
Key Links
apple.com/final-cut-pro
Specs
Resources
Delete items from libraries in Final Cut Pro
What’s new in 10.6.4
Videos
Elsewhere on the Web
What’s the Difference Between iMovie vs Final Cut Pro? – Motion Array
Video Editing Fundamentals: Exporting Projects for the Web – Shutterstock
Review – PC Magazine
Bingo
Apple – Assets – Audition – Background Tasks – Backup – Blade – Clip – Command – Command+ – Command- – Computer – Crop – Drag – Edit – Editing – Effects – Event – Export – Export File – FCPX – File – Fit – Flow – Folder – Footage – Format – Generators – iMovie – Import – Inspect – Inspector – Library – Macs – Media – Movies – Movies Folder – MP4 – Organize – Play – Playhead – Plug-in – Preview – Projects – Preset – Reset – Resolution – Scrub – Scrubber – Select – Settings – Software – Stereo – Templates – Timeline – Transition – Video – Video Codec – Waveforms – Window – Workflow – Workspace – 360 Degree
Planeta