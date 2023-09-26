Artwork

Planeta.com’s 2002 conference Financing Sustainable Tourism (FST) attracted more than 200 participants, including entrepreneurs, government policy-makers, researchers, and academics.

The event was organized by Planeta and co-sponsored by George Washington University International Institute of Tourism Studies, International Centre for Ecotourism Research, The Shores System, and Sustainable Sources.

The FST Conference examined private and public funding for operations which support sustainable tourism principles. Conference participants reviewed case studies in which private and public financing have worked in the past and can work more effectively in the future.

2023

For World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions as well as real time communication of what works fostering mutually beneficial travel and tourism. This year Planeta.com revisits the 2002 conference Financing Sustainable Tourism and will update relevant resources on tourism investments and financing.

Calendar

Jan 2002: FST Conference Announced; Online Forum established

Jan-July 2002: Background readings posted to Forum

August 1: Conference opens

September 6: Final Comments

October 14: Excerpts posted

February 2003 Presentation of Summary Document at World Bank

October 2004 Presentation of Summary Document in Washington, DC

September 2023 Republication on Planeta.com

Archives

web.archive.org

Key points have been published in English and Spanish. Also, updated is the index of funding sources. In addition to the summary we have prepared longer excerpts of the dialogue in four parts: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4.

Planeta.com