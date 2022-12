Photo: Visit Finland (Some rights reserved)

Finland borders Sweden on the west, Russia on the east, and Norway on the north, while Estonia lies to its south across the Gulf of Finland.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/nqk5fCqqXRpe4c4q6



Celebrations

Finland’s Independence Day is December 6 and celebrates Finland’s independence from Russia in 1917.

Cities

Places

Vocabulary

Planeta.com