home USA First Friday, Las Vegas

First Friday, Las Vegas

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA
Posted on
Logo

Las Vegas hosts First Friday … the first Friday every month. 20th anniversary in October 2022. Hashtag: #FirstFridayLV

History: The event debuted in October 2002 and has more than its fair share of ups and downs. Sometimes a gathering is large and rambunctious. Sometimes it’s just a quiet night where people are unsure of where the party is. There are more food trucks than entertainment, or so it seems. On the bright side, just ambling about leads to some interesting venues in downtown Las Vegas and the 18B Arts District.

Key Links
ffflv.org
Facebook
@firstfridaylv

Headlines
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas – Las Vegas Weekly@lasvegasweekly @mostlywrite

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

First Friday
Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Arts District 18B
Las Vegas, Nevada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.