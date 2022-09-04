Flickr Faves

Artwork

We are looking forward to seeing how the revamped Flickr photography site – flickr.com – develops. As a long-time user / member / fan, I am looking forward to seeing how good friends and wonderful strangers adjust to the revised Flickrverse.

That said, here are some of our fave accounts which document places photographed by locals and travelers around the world (sometimes the same photographer at home and abroad).

My personal fave faves bring the local, day-to-day into focus. Epic shots, are wonderful eye-candy. I’m more than satisfied with plaques, road signs, and documentary shots of places in transition – the houses that appear on the hill, the restoration of old homes, bike lanes, and weaving.

People

Fernando Garcia Aguinaco

Marcus Bauer

Melissa Biggs

Aivar Ruukel

Erica Fischer

Flashmick

Martin Heigan

James Marvin Phelps

Royston Rascals

Matthias Ripp

Bernard Spragg

Thomas Hawk

Willem van Valkenburg – @wfvanvalkenburg

Westographer

Tours

Mexico Bike Tour

Agencies and Institutions

Biodiversity Heritage Library

European Space Agency

NASA Goddard

USFWS Mountain Prairie

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Groups

Oxford UK – Facebook – oxfordphotographers.org

Planeta

Ron Mader – @ronmader

More faves

Questions

Who are your favorite people to follow on Flickr? = ¿Quiénes son tus personas favoritas para seguir en Flickr? = Wem folgen Sie am liebsten auf Flickr? = Quelles sont vos personnes préférées à suivre sur Flickr?

What we would love to see

More Flickr photos / artwork with attribution-sharealike licenses, particularly from institutions and agencies. It would be much easier to publish features about parks and places to visit with photos we are legally able to use on this site.

What we would love to discuss

Our conversations about Flickr continue. We also are sussing out the nature of photography and how best to digitize (or not) older photos and videos. We encourage the use of photos and videos from friends who run travel and tourism services, but what works best for whom?

