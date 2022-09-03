Logo

We have been big fans of Flickr – flickr.com – the user-generated photography website which launched in February 2004 since 2007. Thus, there’s some skin in the game for the continued use and endorsement of this pioneering site on the social web.

Key Links

flickr.com

cookie policy

subscription information (FAQ)

Revitalization Google Doc

@flickr

Questions

How do ‘administrator blasts’ work on Flickr? = ¿Cómo funcionan las “Admin Blasts” en Flickr?

How does gifting work? (Answer) = ¿Cómo funciona Gifting? (Respuesta)

Is Flickr worth a pro subscription? = ¿Vale la pena una suscripción profesional a Flickr?

Wishlist

Videos from Flickr administration explaining changes.

Better explaining of the Creative Commons licenses.

For Flickr members, the ability for ‘search and replace’ in descriptions.

More #FlickrFriday challenges / events

Incentives for the most engaging groups.

Three Words

Ron: Three words to describe Flickr: Eye candy, Creative Commons-friendly, User-generated

Flickr Commons Revitalization

flickr.org: The Flickr Commons program was launched in 2008 and has become a unique collection of historical photography shared with the Flickr community by 114 cultural institutions around the world. This year, 13 years after it launched, we’ve taken time to evaluate the program and figure out how to reinvigorate it after a period of neglect. We have an opportunity to preserve the Flickr Commons collection resolutely and use techniques and tactics we develop to protect the longevity of the larger Flickr corpus.

Strategy 2021-2023 – Flickr Commons Revitalization

Coming of age in the Digital Decade: A 17 year old software company and what it means to look ahead

Digital Literacy Quiz Questions

Create a calendar

bighugelabs.com/calendar.php

2018 Acquisition

Planeta.com