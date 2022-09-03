Logo
We have been big fans of Flickr – flickr.com – the user-generated photography website which launched in February 2004 since 2007. Thus, there’s some skin in the game for the continued use and endorsement of this pioneering site on the social web.
Key Links
flickr.com
cookie policy
subscription information (FAQ)
Revitalization Google Doc
@flickr
Questions
- How do ‘administrator blasts’ work on Flickr? = ¿Cómo funcionan las “Admin Blasts” en Flickr?
- How does gifting work? (Answer) = ¿Cómo funciona Gifting? (Respuesta)
- Is Flickr worth a pro subscription? = ¿Vale la pena una suscripción profesional a Flickr?
Wishlist
- Videos from Flickr administration explaining changes.
- Better explaining of the Creative Commons licenses.
- For Flickr members, the ability for ‘search and replace’ in descriptions.
- More #FlickrFriday challenges / events
- Incentives for the most engaging groups.
Three Words
Ron: Three words to describe Flickr: Eye candy, Creative Commons-friendly, User-generated
Flickr Commons Revitalization
flickr.org: The Flickr Commons program was launched in 2008 and has become a unique collection of historical photography shared with the Flickr community by 114 cultural institutions around the world. This year, 13 years after it launched, we’ve taken time to evaluate the program and figure out how to reinvigorate it after a period of neglect. We have an opportunity to preserve the Flickr Commons collection resolutely and use techniques and tactics we develop to protect the longevity of the larger Flickr corpus.
Strategy 2021-2023 – Flickr Commons Revitalization
Coming of age in the Digital Decade: A 17 year old software company and what it means to look ahead
Digital Literacy Quiz Questions
- Have you created an account on Flickr?
- Have you uploaded photos?
- Have you viewed your contacts’ photos?
- Have you edited your buddy icon?
- Have you updated your profile information so it includes links to your Facebook, Twitter, and other social web accounts?
- Have you organized your photos?
- Have you added a star to someone else’s image?
- Have you added images to a Flickr group?
- Have you checked out recent activity?
- Have you checked out your stats?
- Bonus points: Create a slideshow using a Flickr album. Bonus points for watching on Apple TV
- Bonus points: For those with Flickr Groups, send an admin blast.
Create a calendar
bighugelabs.com/calendar.php
2018 Acquisition
Planeta.com