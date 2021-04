Flower = Seed-bearing part of a plant, consisting of reproductive organs (stamens and carpels) that are typically surrounded by a brightly colored corolla (petals) and a green calyx (sepals).

Quotes

Earth laughs in flowers.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Some people grumble because roses have thorns; I am thankful that the thorns have roses.

– Alphonse Karr

