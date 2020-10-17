Poster

Planeta.com’s Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities continuing conversation highlights local food and slow food and everything delicious. Discussion continues on a number of social web channels, including Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. (La conversación continua sobre alimentación, salud y cultivo de comunidades de Planeta.com destaca la comida local, la comida lenta y todo lo delicioso. La discusión continúa en las redes sociales.)

“Come hungry,” says Planeta.com founder Ron Mader. “Foodies play a critical role in developing conscious and responsible travel and ecotourism, Choosing what we eat and where we eat goes a long way in cultivating communities and improving the health of visitors and locals alike. There are numerous ways to share stories about food that cultivate connections among growers and eaters.”

Food takes us places we have not been yet, so the question today: where do we want to go?!

There are several ways to enter a foreign culture – through appreciating music, sports, food and language. Among these and other options, food is an easy entry point which roots travelers and locals in a common ground.

Community gardens, farmers markets and distribution of natural food go a long way in supporting local economies and a healthy respect for environmental conservation and community building.

Social Web Requests

Friends on Flickr – Do you have foodie photos? Please share them in the World Food Group.

More foodie pics in our Food album

Caldo de Piedra



Embedded Tweets

A major UN report on the state of food security and #nutrition in the world will launch on 15 Sept.



Watch this space. #ZeroHunger pic.twitter.com/VBZUxWR1Mh — FAO Knowledge (@FAOKnowledge) September 12, 2017

Features

Planeta.com