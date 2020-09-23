Logo

Forest Peoples Programme is a human rights organisation working with forest peoples across the globe to secure their rights to their lands and their livelihoods. We work alongside more than 60 partner organisations representing Indigenous peoples and forest communities from across the globe.

Key Links

forestpeoples.org

about

media-release-press-briefing-ways-forward

facebook

@ForestPeoplesP

History

About: We were founded in 1990 in response to the forest crisis, specifically to support Indigenous forest peoples’ struggles to defend their lands and livelihoods. In the beginning, our focus came from the expertise and direct relationships that the small founding team of anthropologists and lawyers had with specific Indigenous communities, primarily in South America and Asia. We registered as a non-governmental human rights Dutch Stichting in 1997, and then later in 2000 as a UK charity. Since then, Forest Peoples Programme has grown into a respected and successful organisation. We have consultative status with the UN (ECOSOC) and operate around the tropical forest belt, where we serve to bridge the gap so that forest peoples can influence the outside powers that shape their lives and futures.

Planeta