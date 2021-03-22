Forests Links

Photo
Links related to forests presented in somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Waldeinsamkeit: Germany’s cherished forest tradition – BBC
Tree Tours
Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Big City, Big Trees – Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Listen to the Trees – Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Elsewhere on the Web
discovertheforest.org
Forests: Visit Them, Conserve Them
Forest Conservation Portal
Rainforests – Nick Carter
Rainforest Alliance
Rainforest Action Network (RAN)
Rainforests – Discovery Channel
International Forestry Cooperation
Forestry Advisers Network (CFAN)
Lasting Forests
Exploring the Rainforest
Cloud Forest Alive
Tropical Hardwood Trees
Proyecto Forestal de Nicaragua
Tropical Forests of Suriname
Forestry – FAO
Tree TV
Global Forest Watch
World Rainforest Movement (Movimiento Mundial por los Bosques)
North American Forest Commission
Forests, Trees and People
Collaborative Partnership on Forests – FAO
Plantation Definition
https://plantationdefinitiondiscussion.wordpress.com
https://plantationdefinitiondiscussion.wordpress.com/2017/01/31/timber-versus-nature
REDD
If the forests turn REDD – Enthusiasts say the REDD program is important because it ties forest preservation to the pressing issue of global climate change mitigation. But the detractors say it’s likely to be ineffectual at best; and at worst, could help fuel further corruption.
Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD)
REDD-Monitor
Forest Stewardship Council
The Forest Stewardship Council is an international organization founded in 1993 to “support environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the world’s forests.” Members include representatives from environmental and social groups, the timber trade and the forestry profession, indigenous people’s organizations, community forestry groups and forest product certification organizations from around the world.
Forest Stewardship Council – United States
FSC Policy Reviews
Red Participacion
Forest Stewardship Council Objectives
Saving the Wood – The Ecologist
Timber Certification Tainted – ENS
Rainforest Foundation
Myth and Reality of the Forest Stewardship Council – Rainforest Foundation
Trading in Credibility – Rainforest Foundation (PDF File)
Forest Certification Watch
Concerns over Current FSC Certification of Plantations – Ricardo Carrere/World Rainforest Movement
http://news.mongabay.com/2013/0626-greenpeace-fsc-case-studies.html
can-the-fsc-logo-ensure-protection
Canada
Canada’s Model Forest Program
Canadian Forest Service
Sustainable Forest Management Network
Canadian Model Forests Network
International Model Forests Network
South America
CONAF (Chile)
Consolidacion de la Region Amazonica (COAMA)
Legal Reforms in Bolivia in the 1990s: Challenges and Opportunities for Decentralization, Indigenous Rights and Forest Management – Byron Real
USA
Missing the Forest for the Fees – Kimberly Lisagor/Mother Jones
Forest History Society
USDA Forest Service
National Register of Big Trees
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
Center for International Forestry Research
CIFOR forests blog
@cifor_forests
http://www.facebook.com/cifor CIFOR Latinomerica Facebook
Indigenous Connections
Global Perspectives on Indigenous Peoples Forestry
Misc
Timber is a renewable resource.
2011
International Year of Forests
Celebrations
March 21 International Day of Forests
The United Nations General assembly has proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests. Starting in 2013, the day celebrates and raises awareness of the importance of forests and trees to all life on earth.
http://www.fao.org/forestry/international-day-of-forests/en/
http://www.fao.org/news/audio-video/detail-video/en/?uid=9697
Click here for the full text of the UN Resolution
@NationalForests
World Rainforest Day
Embedded Tweets
