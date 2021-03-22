Forests Links

Photo

Links related to forests presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Waldeinsamkeit: Germany’s cherished forest tradition – BBC

Tree Tours

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Big City, Big Trees – Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Listen to the Trees – Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Elsewhere on the Web

discovertheforest.org

Forests: Visit Them, Conserve Them

Forest Conservation Portal

Rainforests – Nick Carter

Rainforest Alliance

Rainforest Action Network (RAN)

Rainforests – Discovery Channel

International Forestry Cooperation

Forestry Advisers Network (CFAN)

Lasting Forests

Exploring the Rainforest

Cloud Forest Alive

Tropical Hardwood Trees

Proyecto Forestal de Nicaragua

Tropical Forests of Suriname

Forestry – FAO

Tree TV

Global Forest Watch

World Rainforest Movement (Movimiento Mundial por los Bosques)

North American Forest Commission

Forests, Trees and People

Collaborative Partnership on Forests – FAO

Plantation Definition

https://plantationdefinitiondiscussion.wordpress.com

https://plantationdefinitiondiscussion.wordpress.com/2017/01/31/timber-versus-nature

REDD

If the forests turn REDD – Enthusiasts say the REDD program is important because it ties forest preservation to the pressing issue of global climate change mitigation. But the detractors say it’s likely to be ineffectual at best; and at worst, could help fuel further corruption.

Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD)

REDD-Monitor

Forest Stewardship Council

The Forest Stewardship Council is an international organization founded in 1993 to “support environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the world’s forests.” Members include representatives from environmental and social groups, the timber trade and the forestry profession, indigenous people’s organizations, community forestry groups and forest product certification organizations from around the world.



Forest Stewardship Council – United States



FSC Policy Reviews

Red Participacion

Forest Stewardship Council Objectives

Saving the Wood – The Ecologist

Timber Certification Tainted – ENS

Rainforest Foundation

Myth and Reality of the Forest Stewardship Council – Rainforest Foundation

Trading in Credibility – Rainforest Foundation (PDF File)

Forest Certification Watch

Concerns over Current FSC Certification of Plantations – Ricardo Carrere/World Rainforest Movement

http://news.mongabay.com/2013/0626-greenpeace-fsc-case-studies.html

can-the-fsc-logo-ensure-protection

Canada

Canada’s Model Forest Program

Canadian Forest Service

Sustainable Forest Management Network

Canadian Model Forests Network

International Model Forests Network

South America

CONAF (Chile)

Consolidacion de la Region Amazonica (COAMA)

Legal Reforms in Bolivia in the 1990s: Challenges and Opportunities for Decentralization, Indigenous Rights and Forest Management – Byron Real

USA

Missing the Forest for the Fees – Kimberly Lisagor/Mother Jones

Forest History Society

USDA Forest Service

National Register of Big Trees

Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)

Center for International Forestry Research

CIFOR forests blog

@cifor_forests

http://www.facebook.com/cifor CIFOR Latinomerica Facebook

Indigenous Connections

Global Perspectives on Indigenous Peoples Forestry

Misc

Timber is a renewable resource.

2011

International Year of Forests

Celebrations

March 21 International Day of Forests

The United Nations General assembly has proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests. Starting in 2013, the day celebrates and raises awareness of the importance of forests and trees to all life on earth.

http://www.fao.org/forestry/international-day-of-forests/en/

http://www.fao.org/news/audio-video/detail-video/en/?uid=9697

Click here for the full text of the UN Resolution

World Rainforest Day

🌿 Human health and well-being rely on our forests.



More than 28,000 plant species are of medicinal use and many of them are found in forest ecosystems.



