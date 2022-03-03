Fort Wayne Links

Fort Wayne flag

What would locals like others know about Fort Wayne, Indiana? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Downtown celebrated last glory days

City makes November Native American Heritage month

Man Excited To Give Visiting Friends The Real Fort Wayne Experience

Keeping fun afloat

Floats get prepared for parade

improvements-continue-for-city-parks-city-invests

City to create bike box to offer safe area for cyclists

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

memorialcoliseum.com

Facebook

Youtube

@acwmc

Wikipedia

visitfortwayne.com

stadiumjourney.com

2022

2022 State of the City

October 22

Happy birthday, Fort Wayne! 🎉



On this date 227 years ago, Fort Wayne was founded by Jean Francois Hamtramck. pic.twitter.com/DIxF2DSond — Fort Wayne, Indiana (@CityofFortWayne) October 22, 2021

Colonial Heritage Wetlands

cityoffortwayne.org – @FWNeighborhoods

Ground breaking for Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project

Next phase of Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project begins

Thrilled to join City Utilities to announce the Colonial Heritage Wetlands, a substantial stormwater improvement project in southeast Fort Wayne. pic.twitter.com/hB2u7uyayF — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) May 26, 2021

According to leaders this project will protect homes in the Colonial Heritage and Tucker Court neighborhoods and the Maumee River. https://t.co/YQYd4vzB36 — Fort Wayne's NBC (@FortWaynesNBC) May 26, 2021

September Johnny Appleseed Festival

Each year the people of Fort Wayne invite visitors from throughout the nation to celebrate the pioneer spirit of John Chapman, better known as “Johnny Appleseed,” Chapman was a colorful character of the Indiana frontier in the early 1800s. During the latter part of his life, Chapman traveled the countryside on foot, planting orchards in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. In the process, he became a national folk hero and his gravesite memorial area in Fort Wayne’s Archer Park has been designated a National Historic Place. There is NO admission fee for this family fun weekend event.

https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyAppleseedFest/

Miami Indian Heritage Days

journalgazette.net/article/20140502/ENT/305029993

visitfortwayne.com/event/miami-indian-heritage-days

fwhistorycenter.com – https://www.facebook.com/fwhistorycenter

Astronomy

fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com – Facebook

Facebook

FortWayneAstronomicalSociety

WolfAndDessauerMagicWindow

wane15

journalgazette

Twitter

@3Riversfcu

@FortWayneSpeaks

@FortWayneParks

@FortWayneTrails

@JGfortwayne

@newssentinel

@VisitFortWayne

@fwdid

@TinCaps

@FtWaynesFM

@SavorFortWayne

@blakesebring

@riverfrontfw

@MayorTomHenry

Embedded Tweets

“Our dreams for a downtown Fort Wayne that is a great place to live, work and play are coming to life.” – @MayorTomHenry pic.twitter.com/5geZxBhzQH — Fort Wayne, Indiana (@CityofFortWayne) November 5, 2017

Get a free behind the scenes look at Water Filtration and Sewage Treatment Plants. https://t.co/UCyDo7SZkS #FortWayne — Fort Wayne Parks (@FortWayneParks) November 12, 2017

Airport

fwairport.com

@flyfwa

Water Trails

Northeast Indiana Water Trails – Map – Facebook

Recommended Listening

wowo.com

WBNI

– ipfs.io

WBOI

Wikipedia

NBC

fortwaynesnbc.com

Facebook

@fortwaynesnbc

Baseball

milb.com/fort-wayne

Hockey

komets.com – Facebook – YouTube – @fwkomets

Videos

Destination Indiana

Purdue University

https://www.pfw.edu

Wikipedia

Time

Current time in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Parks

fortwayneparks.org

@FortWayneParks

Facebook

2013-2017_Master_Plan

Churches

Bethlehem – Audio – Facebook

Where to eat

Authentic, homemade Italian cuisine with unforgettable ambiance. Come, experience Italy for an evening without leaving Ft. Wayne: Our very own hidden jewel, The Italian Connection Restaurant. ~ Salu, e Buono Appetito!

Facebook

tripadvisor.com

Neighborhoods

cityoffortwayne.org/home-neighborhoodsfw.html

@FWNeighborhoods

Postcards



Photos



Wikipedia

Fort Wayne

Miami tribe

Kekionga

Fort Wayne Kekiongas

International Harvester strike of 1979 1980

Southtown Mall

Planeta.com