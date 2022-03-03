home USA Fort Wayne Links

Fort Wayne flag

What would locals like others know about Fort Wayne, Indiana? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Downtown celebrated last glory days
City makes November Native American Heritage month
Man Excited To Give Visiting Friends The Real Fort Wayne Experience
Keeping fun afloat
Floats get prepared for parade
improvements-continue-for-city-parks-city-invests
City to create bike box to offer safe area for cyclists

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
memorialcoliseum.com
Facebook
Youtube
@acwmc
Wikipedia
visitfortwayne.com
stadiumjourney.com

2022

2022 State of the City

October 22

Colonial Heritage Wetlands
cityoffortwayne.org@FWNeighborhoods
Ground breaking for Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project
Next phase of Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project begins

September Johnny Appleseed Festival
Each year the people of Fort Wayne invite visitors from throughout the nation to celebrate the pioneer spirit of John Chapman, better known as “Johnny Appleseed,” Chapman was a colorful character of the Indiana frontier in the early 1800s. During the latter part of his life, Chapman traveled the countryside on foot, planting orchards in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. In the process, he became a national folk hero and his gravesite memorial area in Fort Wayne’s Archer Park has been designated a National Historic Place. There is NO admission fee for this family fun weekend event.
https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyAppleseedFest/

Miami Indian Heritage Days
journalgazette.net/article/20140502/ENT/305029993
visitfortwayne.com/event/miami-indian-heritage-days
fwhistorycenter.comhttps://www.facebook.com/fwhistorycenter

Astronomy
fortwayneastronomicalsociety.comFacebook

Facebook
FortWayneAstronomicalSociety
WolfAndDessauerMagicWindow
wane15
journalgazette

Twitter
@3Riversfcu
@FortWayneSpeaks
@FortWayneParks
@FortWayneTrails
@JGfortwayne
@newssentinel
@VisitFortWayne
@fwdid
@TinCaps
@FtWaynesFM
@SavorFortWayne
@blakesebring
@riverfrontfw
@MayorTomHenry

Embedded Tweets

Airport
fwairport.com
@flyfwa

Water Trails
Northeast Indiana Water TrailsMapFacebook

Recommended Listening
wowo.com

WBNI
ipfs.io

WBOI
Wikipedia

NBC
fortwaynesnbc.com
Facebook
@fortwaynesnbc

Baseball
milb.com/fort-wayne

Hockey
komets.comFacebookYouTube@fwkomets

Videos

Destination Indiana

Purdue University
https://www.pfw.edu
Wikipedia

Time
Current time in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Parks
fortwayneparks.org
@FortWayneParks
Facebook
2013-2017_Master_Plan

Churches
BethlehemAudioFacebook

Where to eat
Authentic, homemade Italian cuisine with unforgettable ambiance. Come, experience Italy for an evening without leaving Ft. Wayne: Our very own hidden jewel, The Italian Connection Restaurant. ~ Salu, e Buono Appetito!
Facebook
tripadvisor.com

Neighborhoods
cityoffortwayne.org/home-neighborhoodsfw.html
@FWNeighborhoods

Postcards
Greetings from Fort Wayne, Indiana -- Baer Field Army Airport, Smith Municipal Airport

Photos
Picnic area

Water filtration plant
fort wayne railroad bridge

Wikipedia
Fort Wayne
Miami tribe
Kekionga
Fort Wayne Kekiongas
International Harvester strike of 1979 1980
Southtown Mall

Planeta.com

Indiana
Indiana Links
Great Blizzard of 1978
Fort Wayne, Indiana

