Fort Wayne Links

Fort Wayne flag
What would locals like others know about Fort Wayne, Indiana? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Downtown celebrated last glory days
City makes November Native American Heritage month
Man Excited To Give Visiting Friends The Real Fort Wayne Experience
Keeping fun afloat
Floats get prepared for parade
improvements-continue-for-city-parks-city-invests
City to create bike box to offer safe area for cyclists
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
memorialcoliseum.com
Facebook
Youtube
@acwmc
Wikipedia
visitfortwayne.com
stadiumjourney.com
2022
October 22
Colonial Heritage Wetlands
cityoffortwayne.org – @FWNeighborhoods
Ground breaking for Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project
Next phase of Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project begins
September Johnny Appleseed Festival
Each year the people of Fort Wayne invite visitors from throughout the nation to celebrate the pioneer spirit of John Chapman, better known as “Johnny Appleseed,” Chapman was a colorful character of the Indiana frontier in the early 1800s. During the latter part of his life, Chapman traveled the countryside on foot, planting orchards in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. In the process, he became a national folk hero and his gravesite memorial area in Fort Wayne’s Archer Park has been designated a National Historic Place. There is NO admission fee for this family fun weekend event.
https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyAppleseedFest/
Miami Indian Heritage Days
journalgazette.net/article/20140502/ENT/305029993
visitfortwayne.com/event/miami-indian-heritage-days
fwhistorycenter.com – https://www.facebook.com/fwhistorycenter
Astronomy
fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com – Facebook
FortWayneAstronomicalSociety
WolfAndDessauerMagicWindow
wane15
journalgazette
@3Riversfcu
@FortWayneSpeaks
@FortWayneParks
@FortWayneTrails
@JGfortwayne
@newssentinel
@VisitFortWayne
@fwdid
@TinCaps
@FtWaynesFM
@SavorFortWayne
@blakesebring
@riverfrontfw
@MayorTomHenry
Embedded Tweets
Airport
fwairport.com
@flyfwa
Water Trails
Northeast Indiana Water Trails – Map – Facebook
Recommended Listening
wowo.com
WBNI
– ipfs.io
WBOI
Wikipedia
NBC
fortwaynesnbc.com
Facebook
@fortwaynesnbc
Baseball
milb.com/fort-wayne
Hockey
komets.com – Facebook – YouTube – @fwkomets
Videos
Purdue University
https://www.pfw.edu
Wikipedia
Time
Current time in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne Parks
fortwayneparks.org
@FortWayneParks
Facebook
2013-2017_Master_Plan
Churches
Bethlehem – Audio – Facebook
Where to eat
Authentic, homemade Italian cuisine with unforgettable ambiance. Come, experience Italy for an evening without leaving Ft. Wayne: Our very own hidden jewel, The Italian Connection Restaurant. ~ Salu, e Buono Appetito!
Facebook
tripadvisor.com
Neighborhoods
cityoffortwayne.org/home-neighborhoodsfw.html
@FWNeighborhoods
Wikipedia
Fort Wayne
Miami tribe
Kekionga
Fort Wayne Kekiongas
International Harvester strike of 1979 1980
Southtown Mall
Planeta.com