Fort Wayne, Indiana – Since 1969 the Three Rivers Festival – threeriversfestival.org – is the city’s biggest summer party. Highlights include a parade, a bed race, a running race, heaps of junk food, and (sometimes) guided tours of the historic Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant, and bike valet service. The festival is an annual tradition and begins the Friday after Independence Day (July 4) and runs through the following weekend.

Over the second weekend, the event features an international village with tasty foods from around the world. Admission and entertainment is free, and food is delicious!

2023 dates: July 7-15.

Three Rivers Festival struggles to break even during rainy years

What is new?

Are any of the events streamed with live video?

What would locals like others know about Fort Wayne?

Reminder: Please do not bring your dog, cat, bird, ferret, snake, goat, or emu to the festival. All animals (except service animals assisting disabled guests) are prohibited by city ordinance.

Some history

In 1794 the ‘fort’ in Fort Wayne was built near the Indigenous Miami village of Kekionga. In the language of the Miami tribe, ‘kekionga’ may mean Blackberry Patch though this is disputed.

Had a great time officially opening the International Village today at the @ThreeRiversFest. pic.twitter.com/grIwEC9Pn1 — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) July 16, 2021

Recognized for quality, delivery, and taste, the award-winning City Utilities will conduct free guided tours of the historic Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant this Saturday, July 17 from 9am – 11am! pic.twitter.com/shYnPxgaWm — Riverfront Fort Wayne (@RiverfrontFW) July 15, 2021

