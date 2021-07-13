Poster

Fort Wayne, Indiana – Three Rivers Festival – threeriversfestival.org – is the city’s biggest summer party since 1969. Highlights include a parade, a bed race, a running race, heaps of junk food, and sometimes bike valet service, though much of this has been postponed in 2021 due to COVID19. The festival is an annual tradition and begins the Friday after Independence Day (July 4) and runs through the following weekend. Hashtag: #ThreeRiversFestival

The international village takes place the second weekend and features tasty foods around the world. Admission is free, entertainment is free, food is very reasonably priced and extremely delicious!

Reminder: Please do not bring your dog, cat, bird, ferret, snake, goat, or emu to the festival. All animals (except service animals assisting disabled guests) are prohibited by City Ordinance.

Some history. In 1794 the ‘fort’ in Fort Wayne was built near the Indigenous Miami village of Kekionga. In the language of the Miami tribe, ‘kekionga’ may means Blackberry Patch though this is disputed.

