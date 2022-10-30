Fort Wayne, Indiana

Photo: Northeast Indiana, Downtown (Some rights reserved)

Fort Wayne is a riverine city in northeast Indiana.

The state’s second largest city, Fort Wayne was built at the confluence of three rivers: the Saint Joseph River, Saint Marys River and Maumee River. Some history. In 1794 the ‘fort’ in Fort Wayne was built near the Indigenous Miami village of Kekionga.

In the language of the Miami tribe, ‘kekionga’ may mean Blackberry Patch though this is disputed.

Kekionga – pronounced KEY-key-awn-guh – is the name of Chief Little Turtle‘s Miami Indian settlement where the St. Joseph River and the St. Marys River join to form the Maumee River. This was the largest settlement of the Miami tribe.

Fort Wayne’s drinking water comes from the St. Joseph River. (utilities.cityoffortwayne.org)

