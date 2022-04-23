France Links

France flag
What would locals like others know about France? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
UNESCO to add France’s ‘king of lighthouses’ to world heritage list
France has passed a law protecting the sounds and smells of the countryside – CNN
Why the French love to say no – BBC
France-fuel-tax-gilets-jaunes-dumps-controversial-fuel-tax
From Bordeaux to Brie, This Map Plots the Origin of Your Favorite French Food – Atlas Obscura
how-to-discover-the-real-france
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2014/04/breton-women
Langue bretonne. Spectaculaire action à la Cité de la voile de Lorient
France’s aristocratic gardens weave a pathway from present to past
Budget travel in France
Azincourt
azincourt1415.com
maryannesfrance.com
Wikipedia
Firminy
sitelecorbusier.com
ville-firminy.fr
colinbisset.com
Celebrations
July 14 Bastille Day
Weather
http://www.wunderground.com/q/zmw:00000.1.07200?sp=LFRQ
http://www.wunderground.com/q/zmw:00000.37.07156
Development
https://www.ird.fr – @ird_fr
Indigo
Rugby pioneers
https://www.facebook.com/RugbyPioneers/
http://rugby-pioneers.blogs.com
Rugby pioneers
Flickr Groups
Flore de France
Ecotourism Europe Group
Freewheeling France Group
Recommended Listening
The legacy of the Norman invasion – On the effects of French on English—and in particular on the upper and more formalized aspects of English society like the law, but also on the letter h—of the Norman invasion of England.
Iconic Buildings: Chartres Cathedral – One of France’s most famous buildings, the Chartres Cathedral is a fine example of Gothic architecture. Construction started in 1193 and wasn’t completed until 1220, and even today the cathedral retains a certain mystical power.
http://www.litteratureaudio.com/livre-audio-gratuit-mp3/rousseau-jean-jacques-les-reveries-du-promeneur-solitaire.html
http://tunein.com/search/?query=francehttp://tunein.com/radio/RTL-1043-s6617http://tunein.com/radio/Ch%C3%A9rie-FM-913-s3124
@G_Cromer
@ID_Tourisme
@LovePaysLoire
@Tourisme_Veille
@Gaelle_Lac
@Reseau_ATD
@VA_Ecotourisme
@Jmtr_tourisme
@francediplo
@LaTourEiffel
@EcotourismFR
@ConsulFranceNYC
@PNRHL
YouTube
France24english
Michel Sardou Mix
Francelator
Tourism Portals
francetourism.com
http://us.franceguide.com
http://rendezvousenfrance.com –
@RVenFrance
Tourism
veilleinfotourisme.fr – veilleinfotourisme.fr/taskforce – https://twitter.com/Tourisme_Veille
ecotourisme-magazine.com
lejournaldelecotourisme.com
voyageons-autrement.com
pacte-tourisme-durable.org
tourisme-durable.org – https://twitter.com/ActeursTourisme
International Coalition for Responsible Tourism – http://www.coalition-tourisme-responsable.org/ENGLISH/qui-sommes-nous.html
Accommodation
French Youth Hostel Association hifrance.org
Solarhotel.fr – First green hotel in Paris
Geography
The State of France (2008) (Video)
Government
Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Spatial Planning
News
lexpress.fr
tv5.org
France 24 – YouTube – @FRANCE24
Visas
france.visahq.com
Language
Indecipherably rude – The meaning of the word ‘rude’, as it is used in English, does not translate into French. Sophia Waters has been figuring out the mismatch in the cultural conceptions behind the dictionary definitions of this word, in both languages.
National Platforms and Booking portals
voyageons-autrement.com
France’s most beautiful villages – Some 32,000 villages have shaped the French countryside over time and those of them that are members of the Association “Les Plus Beaux Villages de France” (The Most Beautiful Villages of France) share the same passion and ambition: to make the exceptional quality of their heritage known and recognized and to invite you to encounter their history, their land, their culture and their inhabitants. Come and share an art of living, charm and authenticity in 156 places charged with emotions… – les-plus-beaux-villages-de-france.org/en
Farm holidays: 5,200 farmers in the Bienvenue à la Ferme network. Savour farm produce, dine in a farmhouse inn, have your afternoon snack on the farm…Stay at a bed and breakfast or cottage, or even go camping on a farm. bienvenue-a-la-ferme.com/en/
stationverte.com/ – Nature tourism and rural tourism classification scheme and information portal
bistrotdepays.com/ – The objective of Bistrot de Pays is to contribute to the conservation and development of the economic and social fabric or rural areas through a local activity network, by maintaining, or recreating, the village cafe offering a variety of services in the locality including organisation of festivals and cultural activities, providing the main local tourism information documents, promoting local produce, offering restaurant service with a preponderance of local recipes and produce.
World Heritage
whc.unesco.org/en/statesparties/fr
Bikes
veloenfrance.fr
cycling-loire.com/ Loire à Vélo is an 800-kilometre cycle tourism route along the banks of France’s longest river, the Loire. The Loire à Vélo forms the western end of Eurovelo 6.
eurovelo6.org/Eurovelo 6 is the great trans-European route connecting the Atlantic with the Black Sea.
Velorution France – velorution.org
Cycling and Wine Tasting in Bordeaux, France
Taking the cycle on the train – velo.sncf.com
Trains
oui.sncf/billet-train – @ouisncf
Government
service-public.fr
gouvernement.fr
Protected Areas
Parc naturel régional Périgord-Limousin parc-naturel-perigord-limousin.fr
parc-vosges-nord.fr
biosphere-vosges-pfaelzerwald.org
mab-france.org/eng/reserves/R_vosges.html
Local Taste
Vins de Loire – vinsdeloire.fr
Guide Books
Viatao – Guides for a responsible tourism
Associations
Mont Blanc Ecotourism Association – montblanc-ecotourisme.asso-web.com
Food
percelay.bzh
maisonpercelay
Places
Brest
Wikipedia
mairie-brest.fr
Giverny
giverny.org – gardens
fondation-monet.com
Wikipedia
Loire Valley
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ch%C3%A2teau_de_Chambord
westernfrancetouristboard.com/loire.html
loirevalleytourism.com
loireavelo.fr
Eco Musee de Veron– situated in two traditional 19th century farmhouses, the museum informs about the local area and the Loire Valley from past to present
Chateau de Chenonceau
Lorraine
tourisme-metz.com
tourisme-lorraine.fr
Lyon
grandlyon.com
Youtube
@grandlyon
lyoncitygreeter.com
Wikipedia
Montpellier
Montpellier’s international airport is served by regular or low-cost companies (Air France, Ryanair, Easyjet, Iberia, Air Arabia). Other international airport in cities like Barcelona, Gerona, Marseille…. are connected by train to Montpellier.
SNCF (Rail)
Montpellier airport
TAM (bus, tramway)
Nantes
Nantes Walking Tours – Nantes Greeters
http://ec.europa.eu/environment/europeangreencapital/winning-cities/2013-nantes/index.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nantes
Nice
@negrescohotel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nice
nice.fr/index.html
Normandy
normandie-tourisme.fr
Paris
paris
Parisien for a day – The Paris Greeters, walking tours in Paris
Perigord
perigord-vert.com/decouvrir.html
Poitou Charentes
poitou-charentes-vacances.com
Toulon
toulon.com
toulontourisme.com
rctoulon.com
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toulon
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RC_Toulonnais
Toulouse
bibliothequedetoulouse.fr
flickr.com/photos/bibliothequedetoulouse
toulouse.fr
uk.toulouse-tourisme.com
tourism-midi-pyrenees.co.uk
The industrial hub with a creative heart
Versailles
Versailles
Filing
- ID-Tourism Consulting & Training in Sustainable Tourism Paris, France
- www.id-tourisme.fr
- www.facebook.com/idtourism
- https://twitter.com/G_Cromer
- www.linkedin.com/company/id-tourism
- www.slideshare.net/guillaumecromer
Tectono-volcanic Ensemble of the Chaine des Puys and Limagne Fault
chainedespuys-limagnefault.com
Election Présidentielle 2017
hashtag: #ElectionPresidentielle2017
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_presidential_election,_2017
politico.eu/article/president-emmanuel-macron-5-takeaways-france-election-win
politico.eu/article/emmanuel-macron-defeats-marine-le-pen-to-win-french-presidency-projection
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/le-pen-is-just-a-gargantuan-polling-error-behind-macron
http://thehill.com/policy/international/332228-french-media-warned-avoid-publishing-emmanuel-macron-leaks
https://www.ft.com/content/35eb38fc-1e02-11e7-b7d3-163f5a7f229c
bbc.com/news/topics/f671cc6e-8cdd-4351-90d1-fcc3bae18534/france-presidential-election-2017
politico.eu/tag/french-elections-2017
francetvinfo.fr/elections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkZir1L7fSY
World Heritage: Pont-d’Arc Cave
culture.gouv.fr/fr/arcnat/chauvet/en
Wikipedia
whc.unesco.org/en/list/1426
World’s Most Ambitious Re-Creation of Prehistoric Cave Art to Open
Slideshare
Responsible Travel Week 2013 in France from Guillaume Cromer
Wikipedia
France
Communes of France
Marcel Marceau
Blaise Pascal
Government of France
Metric system
Maximilien Robespierre
Normandy
Winwaloe
Point Penmarch
Reveries of a Solitary Walker
Impressionism
Foie gras
Philippe Petain
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Champagne
Caunes-Minervois
Features
Planeta.com