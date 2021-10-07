K’Gari (Fraser Island) is the largest sand island in the world.

The World Heritage-listed island is located along the southeastern coast of the state of Queensland, Australia.

Day-to-day management of Fraser Island is the responsibility of the Queensland Environmental Protection Agency.

The Butchulla word for paradise, K’gari, will be restored as the official name of Fraser Island after approval from the World Heritage Committee.

Headlines

Paradise found as World Heritage Area reinstates traditional name

UNESCO World Heritage

The island was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1992 in recognition of its outstanding natural universal values. It features complex dune systems that are still evolving, and an array of rare and unique features in this sand environment, including dune lakes and tall rainforests.

The site was one of 15 World Heritage places included in the National Heritage List on May 21, 2007.

whc.unesco.org/en/list/630

environment.gov.au

Elsewhere on the Web

queenslandplaces.com.au/fraser-island

greatsandybiosphere.org.au

Great Walk

It takes 6–8 days to complete the total 90km from Dilli Village to Happy Valley.

https://www.npsr.qld.gov.au/parks/great-walks-fraser-island

https://www.npsr.qld.gov.au/parks/great-walks-fraser-island/about.html

Travel and Tourism

From about 5000 visitors a year in 1970, Fraser Island’s annual visitation exceeded 200,000 in the 1980s. Some stayed at the five resort villages, but more beach-camped, especially the backpackers. Day trippers access the island from both Hervey Bay and Rainbow Beach to the south. Rubbish and inadequate lavatory arrangements have blemished the ocean dunes. In June 2001 the census counted 1400 people on Fraser Island, of whom 1200 were visitors. – queenslandplaces.com.au

Wikipedia

Fraser Island

Planeta.com