Friend = a person whom one knows and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection

Essay

Friends is a word used frequently on the social web, including Facebook and Flickr. That said, what is the nature of the online virtual friendships? To what degree do they shift? And how do we improve our relationships and nurture existing friendships while making new ones?

Keep an eye on how the wisdom of crowds is tested by the wisdom of friends. Trust is an essential element of relationships online and in the natural world.

Friendversary = Anniversary of a friendship

Quotes

As we head into the future, it helps to have friends.

– Future Tense

Gracias por tu valiosa amistad (Thank you for your valuable friendship)

– Sign in the Central de Abasto(s) Market, Oaxaca, Mexico

The harsh reality is that travel friendships hardly ever last.

Why travel friendships never last

Content isn’t king. If I sent you to a desert island and gave you the choice of taking your friends or your movies, you’d choose your friends. Conversation is king. Content is just something to talk about.

– Matthew Barker @hitriddle

Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.

– Woodrow T. Wilson

I still find each day too short for all the thoughts I want to think, all the walks I want to take, all the books I want to read, and all the friends I want to see

– John Burroughs

The friends of our friends are our friends.

– Congolese proverb

Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit.

Spanish: Deseando ser amigos es un trabajo rápido, pero la amistad es una fruta que madura lentamente.

– Aristotle

Celebrations

July 30 International Friendship Day / Día Internacional de la Amistad / Internationaler Tag der Freundschaft

#InternationalFriendshipDay

Recommended Listening

Whatever happened to friendship? – There are millions of busy people everywhere engaged with social media but are their online relationships only friendship lite?. Has quality been subsituted for quantity ?

Homophily and the digital ‘echo-chamber’ – Are we really as open to new ideas and voices as we think we are? Or do we go online to catch a digital echo?

The changing nature of friendship – Friendship relationships have always played a significant role in human society – historically they were public relationships, often underpinning the political and social structures of society.

The reality of friendship – How many Facebook friends do you have? Is it really possible to have hundreds of close online connections? We’re more networked than ever before, but are they true friends?

Robin Dunbar on Evolution – What makes us human? In the first of an exciting series of events celebrating the return of the popular and accessible Pelican books, evolutionary anthropologist Robin Dunbar will discuss the evolution of the human species.

Headlines

Dunbar’s number: Why we can only maintain 150 relationships

how-the-internet-is-changing-friendship

America: Land of Loners?

Bingo

Amigos – Bromance – Buddy – Buddy Icon (Flickr) – Colleague – Defriend – Dunbar’s Number – Echo Chamber – Friends – Friendship – Friendshift – Homophily – Influence – Like – Loyalty – Mate – Peer – Request – Relationship – Status Update – Unfriend

Homophily – people tend to form close friendships with people who they have a lot in common with, usually people of the same race, same religion, of the same socioeconomic class

