Fungi = any of a group of spore-producing organisms feeding on organic matter, including molds, yeast, mushrooms, and toadstools
Fungi collected in Shropshire and other neighborhoods
themycologist.com
The earth’s secret miracle worker is not a plant or an animal: it’s fungi
Nature Fast, Nature Slow – ballistic mushrooms, moss piglets and more!
SPUN
spun.earth – @spununderground
A 'fungi first' approach to climate change – Vast underground fungal networks sequester carbon and sustain much of life on Earth. Yet they have so far been overlooked by efforts to tackle the climate crisis. A new fungi-focused non-profit is working to change that.
Planeta