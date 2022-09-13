Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Fungi = any of a group of spore-producing organisms feeding on organic matter, including molds, yeast, mushrooms, and toadstools

The earth’s secret miracle worker is not a plant or an animal: it’s fungi

Nature Fast, Nature Slow – ballistic mushrooms, moss piglets and more!

A ‘fungi first’ approach to climate change – Vast underground fungal networks sequester carbon and sustain much of life on Earth. Yet they have so far been overlooked by efforts to tackle the climate crisis. A new fungi-focused non-profit is working to change that.

Fungi are among the most important and beautiful soil organisms 🦠🍄🌱



Explore the fungal tree of life, with an emphasis on the macroscopic diversity of fungi.



Fungi are decentralized. . . . They can connect perception and action without having a special place to do so. The coordination somehow takes place everywhere at once, and also nowhere in particular.

