Fuzhou – literally the ‘auspicious settlement’ – is the capital and one of the largest cities in Fujian province, China. The city hosts a unique hybrid event, the 44th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.

What would locals like visitors to know about Fuzhou?

Are there any Creative Commons-licensed photos of Fuzhou we can freely use on this page?

Fuzhou lies on the north bank of the estuary of Fujian’s largest river, the Min River.

The #UNESCO‘s #WorldHeritage Committee will be held mostly online this year. #Fuzhou, the host city, is sparing no effort in preparing for the meeting, making use of its advanced #digital technologies and products to ensure a smooth and successful international event. #Fujian pic.twitter.com/hffFTOvygS — Discover Fujian (@LoveFujian) July 14, 2021

#Fuzhou, the host city for the upcoming 44th session of #UNESCO's #WorldHeritageCommittee, is sparing no effort in preparing for the meeting. Just ONE DAY to go! pic.twitter.com/4kt9H32PKw — Discover Beautiful China (@SceneryofChina) July 15, 2021

