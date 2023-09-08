Logo
G20 = Intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union // Foro intergubernamental formado por 19 países y la Unión Europea
Wikipedia: The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.
Biden, Modi, MBS: What to watch at this year’s G20 summit in India
