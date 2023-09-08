Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Collaboration

G20

ByGuest Contributor

Sep 7, 2023
Logo

G20 = Intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union // Foro intergubernamental formado por 19 países y la Unión Europea

Wikipedia: The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

Key Links
g20.org

Headlines
Biden, Modi, MBS: What to watch at this year’s G20 summit in India

Wikipedia
G20
List of G20 summits

Planeta

Politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Celebrations Communication

International Literacy Day is September 8

Sep 8, 2023 Guest Contributor
Collaboration

G20

Sep 7, 2023 Guest Contributor
Communication

Words

Sep 7, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA

Lake Tahoe

Sep 6, 2023 Guest Contributor