Ecuador

Galápagos Links

Jul 1, 2023
Galápagos Flag

What would locals like others know about the Galápagos Islands? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
The Galápagos Islands Are Marketing Themselves to Death – The Atlantic
Ecuador frees cash for Galapagos conservation with $1.6 billion bond buyback – Reuters
Ecuador faces fishing crisis near Galápagos
Galapagos rock formation Darwin’s Arch has collapsed
Wanna Visit the Galápagos Islands? It Could Soon Cost You a Lot More
The reality of being a Galapagos Islands guide – Telegraph

Recommended Listening
Galapagos – Radiolab – The strange story of a small group of islands that raise a big question: is it inevitable that even our most sacred natural landscapes will eventually get swallowed up by humans? And just how far are we willing to go to stop that from happening?

Galapagos frolic – Join Robyn Williams off the coast of Ecuador for a tour of The Galapagos Islands. The Galapagos Islands have long been a favorite place travelers. That said, how eco is one of the world’s most famous biodiversity hotspots?

Heat
Coral Reef Watch – NOAA

Government
gobiernogalapagos.gob.ec
estudios-sobre-tasa-de-ingreso
Facebook
Flickr
@cGGalapagos

Tourism
observatoriogalapagos.gob.ec

Elsewhere on the Web
Galapagos – Jon Jarden/Horizon Travel Press
Unesco

Videos

Earth from Space: Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Wikipedia
Galapagos Islands
Santa Cruz Island
Provincia de Galápagos

Planeta.com

Galápagos
Ecuador

