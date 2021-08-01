Photo: Gallup
Gallup, New Mexico – Created in 1921, the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial is the longest-running, Native American Art Show in the country. The event features parades, dances, demonstrations, native foods, rodeos, pow-wow, song and dance, pageants, and folk art.
Gallup (Navajo: Naʼnízhoozhí) is the most populous city between Flagstaff and Albuquerque, along historic U.S. Route 66.
2021 dates: August 7-15
