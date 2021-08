Gallup was founded in 1881 as a railhead for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad, and named after David Gallup, a paymaster for the railroad.

Among the reasons to visit: this is a prominent spot on Route 66.

Slow adventurers, the city is on the Trails of the Ancients Byway, one of the designated New Mexico Scenic Byways.

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about Gallup (Naʼnízhoozhí)?

