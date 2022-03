Gambling = to play games of chance for money

Recommended Listening

The science of gambling – Enter the mathematician, who says if you want to win, you can, by using secret scientific measures to outwit your opponent. So whether you want to beat a casino, win a round of paper-scissors-rock, or just not lose your life savings, science could be the key to your success.

Embedded Tweets

March 19, 1931: gambling was legalized in Nevada 🎰



The first gaming license in Las Vegas was awarded to Mayme Stocker for the Northern Club on Fremont Street. Today, the area is @CircaLasVegas.



A documentary on the 1930s in Las Vegas will be released on May 15 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TmbKGWfrnr — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 19, 2021

Planeta.com