Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Garden Tourism = Tourism involving visits to beautiful and famous gardens

Kudos to ABC Radio National Blueprint for Living series and its Garden Rudimental series to spotlight the value of garden tourism.

Paul Bangay’s Garden Rudimental — inspiration – From an empty patch of land to a cluttered, overgrown urban garden, Paul reveals the ways proportion, scale, and sightlines can be used to move beyond the tabula rasa.

Paul Bangay’s Garden Rudimental — the world’s most amazing gardens – When Australia’s award-winning landscape designer Paul Bangay travels, he seeks out the most enchanting and beautiful gardens the world has to offer. Travel vicariously or get some tips for your next trip as we explore an abandoned 13th-century Italian town delicately decaying behind a labyrinth of wisteria and roses, one of the best gardens in England, Australia’s native Cranbourne Botanical Gardens, and the world-renowned garden designer Russell Paige’s perfectly manicured garden in Turin.

Gardens mentioned:

Las Vegas

Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden

TripAdvisor

Elsewhere on the Web

What is garden tourism? – Speaking through Gardens

New Perspectives on Garden Tourism: Building a Sustainable Visitor Base – American Public Gardens Association

Wikipedia

Garden tourism

Planeta