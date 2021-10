Photo: Tomatoes

Garden = a piece of ground, often near a house, used for growing flowers, fruit, and vegetables

Also see: permaculture, sensory garden, community gardens, garden tour

Translating: What are you growing in your garden?

Spanish: ¿Qué estás cultivando en tu jardín?

Portuguese: O que você está cultivando em seu jardim?

German: Was wächst du in deinem Garten?

French: Que cultivez-vous dans votre jardin?

Features

Places

Planeta.com