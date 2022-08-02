Garma Festival 2022

Poster

After a three-year postponement due to COVID19, the 2022 Garma Festival of Traditional Culture took place July 29-August 1 and brought together business leaders, international politicians, academics, and journalists, to discuss the most pressing issues facing Australia. The country’s largest Indigenous gathering is held annually at the remote Gulkula ceremonial grounds in northeast Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

Prime Minister to announce Australia’s first referendum in 20 years at Garma Festival

Colorful celebration of cultures – ABC

Curricula 2022: Prof Marcia Langton AO

Aim: Reconciliation, education and understanding through sharing of culture and traditional practice; promoting and highlighting Yolngu culture, and creating economic opportunities beneficial to Northeast Arnhem Land.

Description: This is Australia’s leading Indigenous cultural exchange event and a national hub for major forums with discussion, policy and action formulation, and bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians through youth forums, art gallery, music, film, song, dance and expo.

Welcome everyone (Gululu bukmak)!

It's been 3 full years, but the Garma Key Forum is back.

The approach is the same – bring as many thinkers and leaders together #garma2022 pic.twitter.com/wtRSV1SVkl — YothuYindiFoundation (@YothuYindiFound) July 29, 2022

Details about the voice to parliament and wider Indigenous recognition will be in focus at this year's annual Garma Festival in the NT.



PM Anthony Albanese is set to attend Australia's largest Indigenous gathering, which starts tomorrow.



More: https://t.co/LqYf8Qqp9E#AusPol — Australian Associated Press (AAP) (@AAPNewswire) July 28, 2022

"We were born Yolŋu and we will die Yolŋu, but we live in two worlds and walk in two worlds. And the other world is not always too kind to my people". Djawa Yunupingu in this mornings key forum #garma #garmafestival #garma2022 #yolngucountry #yolnguculture #bunggul #manikay pic.twitter.com/je6ywoEExF — YothuYindiFoundation (@YothuYindiFound) July 30, 2022

Today’s speech from #Garma by @AlboMP marks a momentous occasion in our nation’s history. The draft referendum question & amendment is the culmination of comprehensive work led by the @ILC_UNSW & Uluru Dialogue since the #UluruStatement was first issued #auspol pic.twitter.com/BTNPR0ueyz — ulurustatement (@ulurustatement) July 29, 2022

What happened at Garma was so important. We took a big step forward towards enshrining the First Nations Voice to Parliament in our Constitution. There’s more to do, but we can do it together. pic.twitter.com/jNEANGaQuh — Linda Burney MP (@LindaBurneyMP) July 31, 2022

I caught up with @David_Speers at the Garma Festival yesterday for @InsidersABC. We talked what enshrining a First Nations Voice to Parliament will mean for Australia.



Watch here: https://t.co/Cj0KYV7LnM pic.twitter.com/KbmGIOYhJq — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 30, 2022

