Photo: Gateway Arch National Park, Springtime
NPS: The Gateway Arch reflects St. Louis‘ role in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the nineteenth century. The park is a memorial to Thomas Jefferson’s role in opening the West, to the pioneers who helped shape its history, and to Dred Scott who sued for his freedom in the Old Courthouse.
Google Maps
Key Links
nps.gov
Facebook
Fickr
@gatewayarchnps
Gateway Arch Park
archpark.org
@GatewayArchPark
Recommended Listening
Iconic Buildings: Gateway Arch, St Louis, Missouri – Architect Eero Saarinen is well known for the iconic Tulip chair but his arch is a bitter-sweet monument. –@cdbisset
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com