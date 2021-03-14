home Parks, USA Gateway Arch National Park

Gateway Arch National Park

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: Gateway Arch National Park, Springtime

NPS: The Gateway Arch reflects St. Louis‘ role in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the nineteenth century. The park is a memorial to Thomas Jefferson’s role in opening the West, to the pioneers who helped shape its history, and to Dred Scott who sued for his freedom in the Old Courthouse.

Google Maps

Key Links
nps.gov
Facebook
Fickr
@gatewayarchnps

Gateway Arch Park
archpark.org
@GatewayArchPark

Recommended Listening
Iconic Buildings: Gateway Arch, St Louis, Missouri – Architect Eero Saarinen is well known for the iconic Tulip chair but his arch is a bitter-sweet monument. –@cdbisset

Embedded Tweets

Photos
Pyramid Arch

Planeta.com

St Louis, Missouri
Missouri
Route 66

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.