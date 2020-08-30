Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2020

Rolling news and videos from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in 2020.

For the first time the coral of the Great Barrier Reef found to be bleached from north to south. This is the third major coral bleaching event in five years.

Embedded Tweets

SCALE:



The #GreatBarrierReef is very big. You can see it from space.



It’s not going to be “rescued” from anthropogenic heating by shading, sunscreen, or breeding a few corals.



(Journalists, please note). pic.twitter.com/UAdFKFu7Hj — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 20, 2020

Analysis is underway after Reef-wide aerial surveys to determine the extent of coral bleaching across the #Reef wrapped up last week. Reefs range from no bleaching, to areas with mixed health and reefs with severe bleaching more widespread than past events https://t.co/hps5e59njC pic.twitter.com/7SXETrIrur — Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (@gbrmarinepark) April 2, 2020

I'm not sure I have the fortitude to do this again. It's heartbreaking to see the #GreatBarrierReef decline so fast. pic.twitter.com/LHgP5cIAQW — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 7, 2020

The reef is being destroyed in real time by the REAL wave which must be flattened. pic.twitter.com/RfvFNnNIYY — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@myer051) April 4, 2020

Great Barrier Reef Hit By Mass Bleaching | Media Release | Climate Council https://t.co/Ji3MBQ7XJJ — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 5, 2020

The Great Barrier Reef is trending on twitter in Australia. pic.twitter.com/jyqaN3KwzN — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 6, 2020

#GreatBarrierReef research: First the north, then the middle, now widespread #coral bleaching including in the south. In just 5 years!



We are running out of time to curb anthropogenic heating.https://t.co/ou0W4n0Nl7 pic.twitter.com/aGPnx7vLFz — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 6, 2020

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/B7fbeREBWeCtsKUs6



Headlines

Unesco urged to declare Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’ – Guardian

We just spent two weeks surveying the Great Barrier Reef. What we saw was an utter tragedy – The Conversation – @ProfTerryHughes

Great Barrier Reef found to be coral bleached from north to south for first time – ABC

Media Releases

Great Barrier Reef Hit By Mass Bleaching

Recommended listening

tk

Videos



Planeta.com