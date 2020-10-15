Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2020

Photo: American Rugbier
Rolling news and videos from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in 2020.
For the first time the coral of the Great Barrier Reef found to be bleached from north to south. This is the third major coral bleaching event in five years.
Study finds ocean warming has killed half the coral in Great Barrier Reef
At a Senate reef inquiry, we saw Australian politicians flaunt arrogance and ignorance
Great Barrier Reef envoy Warren Entsch urges fellow Liberal MPs to do more on climate change
Unesco urged to declare Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’ – Guardian
We just spent two weeks surveying the Great Barrier Reef. What we saw was an utter tragedy – The Conversation – @ProfTerryHughes
Great Barrier Reef found to be coral bleached from north to south for first time – ABC
Great Barrier Reef Hit By Mass Bleaching
