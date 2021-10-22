home 2021, Australia, Headlines Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2021

Photo: Albert Straub, Coral

Rolling news and videos from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in 2021.

Annual Report
https://www.gbrmpa.gov.au/about-us/annual-report

Danger List

In 2021 the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recommended Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be put on the List of World Heritage in Danger and warned that climate change remains the most serious threat. Debate takes place in July at 44whc.

The Unesco report (WHC/21/44.COM/7B.Add) says a revision of Australia’s key reef policy – the reef 2050 plan – should “fully incorporate” conclusions from a major government review that “accelerated action at all possible levels is required to address the threat from climate change”.

After UNESCO first debated the reef’s “in danger” status in 2017, the federal government in Canberra committed more than A$3 billion (£1.bn; $2.2bn) to improving the reef’s health.

Headlines
No more excuses about danger to Great Barrier Reef@ProfTerryHughes
The Great Barrier Reef is not on the ‘in danger’ list. Why, and what happens next? @readfearn
World Heritage Committee agrees not to place Great Barrier Reef on ‘in danger’ list – Guardian @readfearn
Dangers of climate change remain for the reef
Australia’s inaction on climate puts Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger,’ UNESCO report says
Australian government was ‘blindsided’ by UN recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as in-danger. But it’s no great surprise – The Conversation
Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger’, Unesco recommends – Guardian@readfearn
Environment Minister says government will challenge UNESCO move to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’

Media releases
Statement: draft World Heritage Decision (June 2021)

Videos

Great Barrier Reef not added to “in danger” list, but will be reconsidered in 2022

Politics aside, should the Great Barrier Reef be declared ‘in danger’ by UNESCO?


Scientists say recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ comes as no surprise – 7.30
Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the Australian Government has been blind-sided by a draft decision of the World Heritage Committee recommending the Great Barrier Reef be listed as ‘in danger’. But coral reef scientists and environment groups say this comes as no surprise and the government has an uphill battle to stop the committee formally accepting the draft decision when it meets next month. Guest reporter Marian Wilkinson takes a look at the issue.

UNESCO decision to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ is a ‘backflip’ says Ley – ABC News

