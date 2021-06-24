Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2021

Rolling news and videos from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in 2021.

Danger List

In 2021 the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recommended Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be put on the List of World Heritage in Danger and warned that climate change remains the most serious threat. Debate takes place in July at 44whc.

The Unesco report (WHC/21/44.COM/7B.Add) says a revision of Australia’s key reef policy – the reef 2050 plan – should “fully incorporate” conclusions from a major government review that “accelerated action at all possible levels is required to address the threat from climate change”.

After UNESCO first debated the reef’s “in danger” status in 2017, Canberra committed more than A$3 billion (£1.bn; $2.2bn) to improving the reef’s health.

Headlines

Australian government was ‘blindsided’ by UN recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as in-danger. But it’s no great surprise – The Conversation

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger’, Unesco recommends – Guardian – @readfearn

Environment Minister says government will challenge UNESCO move to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’

Media releases

Statement: draft World Heritage Decision (June 2021)

Videos

Scientists say recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ comes as no surprise – 7.30

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the Australian Government has been blind-sided by a draft decision of the World Heritage Committee recommending the Great Barrier Reef be listed as ‘in danger’. But coral reef scientists and environment groups say this comes as no surprise and the government has an uphill battle to stop the committee formally accepting the draft decision when it meets next month. Guest reporter Marian Wilkinson takes a look at the issue.

UNESCO decision to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ is a ‘backflip’ says Ley – ABC News

Google Maps

Embedded Tweets

Issued today, a statement from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority about the draft World Heritage Decision: https://t.co/74zyt2xZAI #GreatBarrierReef #Queensland #Australia pic.twitter.com/yOnwctl35R — Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (@gbrmarinepark) June 22, 2021

The Australian government on Tuesday expressed shock at a draft decision to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger”.



But the recommendation has been looming for some time:

https://t.co/LV17YynXmS @jcu — The Conversation (@ConversationEDU) June 23, 2021

Dear Minister @sussanley, Your government has a moral & legal obligation to protect & care for nature. Rather than complaining about being 'blindsided' please spend your energy reflecting on why the GBR is dying and how in your role you might correct that. https://t.co/PU7NL16STA — Professor Euan Ritchie 🐺 😼 🐾 🦘 🔥 🌳 🌏 🎶 (@EuanRitchie1) June 22, 2021

Interactive: Can the Great Barrier Reef survive climate change? | #archive



Read here ➡️ https://t.co/BP00W57i1L pic.twitter.com/ntNksN7B2A — Carbon Brief (@CarbonBrief) June 22, 2021

