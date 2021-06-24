Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2021

Photo: Albert Straub, Coral
Rolling news and videos from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in 2021.
Danger List
In 2021 the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recommended Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be put on the List of World Heritage in Danger and warned that climate change remains the most serious threat. Debate takes place in July at 44whc.
The Unesco report (WHC/21/44.COM/7B.Add) says a revision of Australia’s key reef policy – the reef 2050 plan – should “fully incorporate” conclusions from a major government review that “accelerated action at all possible levels is required to address the threat from climate change”.
After UNESCO first debated the reef’s “in danger” status in 2017, Canberra committed more than A$3 billion (£1.bn; $2.2bn) to improving the reef’s health.
Australian government was ‘blindsided’ by UN recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as in-danger. But it’s no great surprise – The Conversation
Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger’, Unesco recommends – Guardian – @readfearn
Environment Minister says government will challenge UNESCO move to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’
Statement: draft World Heritage Decision (June 2021)
Scientists say recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ comes as no surprise – 7.30
Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the Australian Government has been blind-sided by a draft decision of the World Heritage Committee recommending the Great Barrier Reef be listed as ‘in danger’. But coral reef scientists and environment groups say this comes as no surprise and the government has an uphill battle to stop the committee formally accepting the draft decision when it meets next month. Guest reporter Marian Wilkinson takes a look at the issue.
UNESCO decision to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ is a ‘backflip’ says Ley – ABC News
