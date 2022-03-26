Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2022

Photo: G. Torda/ARC Center, Bleached Coral (Some rights reserved)
Rolling news and videos from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in 2022.
Great Barrier Reef facing another severe bleaching event ahead of UN delegation visit – ABC
Great Barrier Reef hit by sixth mass bleaching event, leading coral scientist says
Great Barrier Reef suffering 6th mass-bleaching
Unesco to visit Great Barrier Reef as coral bleaching risk rises
Previously … In 2021 the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recommended Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be put on the List of World Heritage in Danger and warned that climate change remains the most serious threat. Debate takes place in July at 44whc.
The Unesco report (WHC/21/44.COM/7B.Add) says a revision of Australia’s key reef policy – the reef 2050 plan – should “fully incorporate” conclusions from a major government review that “accelerated action at all possible levels is required to address the threat from climate change”.
After UNESCO first debated the reef’s “in danger” status in 2017, the federal government in Canberra committed more than A$3 billion (£1.bn; $2.2bn) to improving the reef’s health.
Reef health update for Friday 25 March 2022: The @gbrmarinepark, together with our partners at @aims_gov_au have completed aerial surveys across the #GreatBarrierReef.
Great Barrier Reef authority confirms unprecedented sixth mass coral bleaching event.
Scientists, for the past few decades: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to climate-proof the planet.
