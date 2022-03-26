home Australia Great Barrier Reef Links

What would locals like others know about the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Great Barrier Reef hit by sixth mass bleaching event, leading coral scientist says
Unesco to visit Great Barrier Reef as coral bleaching risk rises
Does tourism really suffer at sites listed as World Heritage In Danger?John Day/The Conversation (2016)
The Barrier Reef is not listed as in danger, but the threats remainJohn Day/The Conversation (2015)

Wikipedia
Coral Sea

Planeta.com

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2022
Bleaching
Queensland
Wild Australia

