Australia – The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef system. The reef is the largest natural feature on earth and stretches more than 2,300 kilometers off the coast of Queensland.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park is managed by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

Background

The park lies east of the mainland coast of Queensland, Australia starting in the north of Cape York. Its northern boundary is the circle of latitude 10°41’S (running east up to the eastern edge of the Great Barrier Reef at 145º19’33″E), thereby encompassing a few uninhabited Torres Strait Islands that are east of Cape York, south of 10°41’S and north of 11°00’S.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park is a multiple-use area. Tourism, recreation, port operations, shipping and commercial fishing have been features of the Marine Park since it was created in 1975. UNESCO selected the Great Barrier Reef as a World Heritage Site in 1981.

