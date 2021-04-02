Generosity is the freedom from meanness or smallness of mind or character.

How to be generous … some ideas

Generosity enriches us all but how to be generous? Here is a mix of practical and wild ideas. Let us know what works for you!

1. Be kind. Say thank you to someone in person. Say something nice about people you like.

2. Be kind using some form of media. Send a positive message using anything you’d like — postcards, skype — to thank someone you admire.

3. Support microphilanthropy in tourism.

4. Fave / heart / like a photo on your social web account

5. Hug a tree, play with an animal, water your plants. Let your actions simply say ‘thank you.’

6. Write a 5-star review for a favorite book on Amazon.com.

7. Give money. Support the websites you would like to consult next week.

8. Make a donation. Give money and support the institutions, websites and individuals who you respect.

9. If you have a website, consult with colleagues and update the home page now. What’s new?

10. If you have a website, add a link to other sites you respect

11. Assist the INS (Internet NOT Savvy) by printing out pages or coaching them on the fine points of online participation.

12. Contribute to the Wikipedia.

13. Support citizen journalism and citizen science that enlightens and inspires!

14. Print relevant Planeta.com handouts and post them on a public message board.

15. Donate frequent flyer miles.

16. Buy crafts without bartering.

17. Subsidize the cost of preparing business cards and inexpensive flyers for favorite artisans. Make sure the work is done locally.

18. Be consistent.

19. Find a way to nudge everyone along the continuum.

20. Bid on an auction that benefits social or environmental concerns that engage you.

21. Send a postcard from somewhere you like to someone you love.

22. Facebook: Share a flattering photo on a friend’s wall. Bonus points if they choose this as their profile pic.

23. Reflect on the Platinum Rule: Do unto others as they would like to have you do unto them

24. Contribute to open journalism

25. Write an endorsement of a colleague on LinkedIn

Buzzword Bingo

altruism – artisinal internet – assist – collaboration – courteous – courtesy – donation – donor – engagement – endorse – endorsement – engagement – enrich – generous – gift – gift economy – good samaritan – healing – help – kindness – life – listen – magnanimous – nudge – people – philanthropy – platinum rule – praise – reciprocity – selfish – testimonial – unselfish – volunteer – well-being

Quotes

Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.

— Simone Weil

Headlines

The generosity economy – Axios

