home Buzzwords Geoengineering

Geoengineering

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on

Geoengineering = the deliberate large-scale manipulation of an environmental process that affects the earth’s climate, in an attempt to counteract the effects of global warming.

Also see: geo-engineering, climate engineering

Headlines

Saviour or scientific hubris? Geoengineering the planet to counter climate change

Elsewhere on the Web

http://www.scientificamerican.com/arti[email protected]oscare2000http://geoengineeringclimateissues.blogspot.mx

Recommended Listening
Geoengineering – a stimulus for change, an excuse to continue, or even possible?
Engineering a cooler planet
Geo-engineering: the quick tech fix for climate change

Wikipedia

Climate engineering

Planeta

Changing Climate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.