Rocking good news, geotourism fans! UNESCO welcomes 15 new Global Geoparks in July 2020.



These sites of exceptional geological and cultural significance showcase the beauty and diversity of planet Earth. Today 162 sites across the world document our planet’s evolution over 4.6 billion years, unlocking our history preserved in the rock record to learn from the past and support local communities.

UNESCO Global Geoparks were designated for the first time in Nicaragua, Russia, and Serbia.

How are the parks selected?

What would locals like visitors to know about their geopark?

Is there a video from the online event welcoming new members?

What is the difference between UNESCO Global Geoparks, Biosphere Reserves and World Heritage Sites? (Answer)

Nova Scotia's Cliffs of Fundy have officially become a UNESCO Global Geopark. The area is the only place on Earth where geologists can see both the assembly of supercontinent Pangea 300 million years ago and its breakup 100 million years later. https://t.co/4spQJm84tV — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) July 10, 2020

Black Country awarded Unesco geopark status https://t.co/hDqDWRogaM — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) July 10, 2020

The Cliffs of Fundy – officially a UNESCO Global Geopark as of today.https://t.co/f5IOIBGlaE pic.twitter.com/73gU0raPt4 — Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) July 10, 2020

Penedo do Sino Estrela UNESCO Global Geopark is a unique place, where its geological history is revealed at every glance… this is a Territory of international relevance and with an importance the size of its Geography! pic.twitter.com/CWmx4cngoY — Estrela UNESCO Global Geopark (@EstrelaGeopark) July 16, 2020

📢 Now officially a @UNESCO Global Geopark– the @DiscoveryGEONL is recognized for its spectacular seascapes 🌊 rock dating back to more than half a billion years 🌎 some of the best-preserved Ediacaran fossils in the world. Located on Newfoundland’s Bonavista Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/InKR0NOCIG — CCUNESCO (@CCUNESCO) July 10, 2020

The Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark is one of 11 international destinations featured on a new European website that celebrates and promotes geotourism. https://t.co/9jcMOsgvhq pic.twitter.com/GwOk7Pqkxc — ClarePPN (@clare_ppn) July 14, 2020

