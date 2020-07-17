home Culture UNESCO welcomes 15 new Global Geoparks

UNESCO welcomes 15 new Global Geoparks

Rocking good news, geotourism fans! UNESCO welcomes 15 new Global Geoparks in July 2020.

These sites of exceptional geological and cultural significance showcase the beauty and diversity of planet Earth. Today 162 sites across the world document our planet’s evolution over 4.6 billion years, unlocking our history preserved in the rock record to learn from the past and support local communities.

UNESCO Global Geoparks were designated for the first time in Nicaragua, Russia, and Serbia.

Key Links
https://en.unesco.org/news/geopark-2020
http://www.unesco.org/new/en/natural-sciences/environment/earth-sciences/unesco-global-geoparks
http://www.unesco.org/new/en/natural-sciences/environment/earth-sciences/unesco-global-geoparks/new-applications

Questions

  • How are the parks selected?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about their geopark?
  • Is there a video from the online event welcoming new members?
  • What is the difference between UNESCO Global Geoparks, Biosphere Reserves and World Heritage Sites? (Answer)

