Germany Links

What would locals like others know about Germany (Deutschland)? = Was würden Einheimische wie andere über Deutschland wissen? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Waldeinsamkeit: Germany’s cherished forest tradition – BBC

Why young Germans think this career is the wurst

Alemania convierte 62 bases militares en reservas naturales – AP

Nationalpark Eifel eröffnet barrierefreien Naturerlebnispfad

2021 Elections

Wikipedia: The 2021 German federal election is expected to be held on 26 September 2021 to elect the members of the 20th Bundestag. On the same day, state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will also be held. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel will not run in this election.

https://www.dw.com/en/german-election-2021-governing-coalition-options/g-59031537

https://www.dw.com/en/top-stories/german-election/s-100649

https://www.economist.com/german-election-2021

https://www.politico.eu/germany-election-2021/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58311108

Deutsche Bank

db.com

dbresearch.com

UNESCO

UNESCO World Heritage – Germany.travel

UNESCO World Heritage Sites – The site contains information, travel tips and suggestions on how to experience history on eight touring routes and how best to enjoy the delights of each individual region.

German Commission for UNESCO – @unesco_de

Recommended listening

dw.com

Deutschlandradio Kultur

German courses – Deutschlernen mit Nachrichten (slowly spoken news reports!)

Iconic buildings: Neuschwanstein, Bavaria – @cdbisset

Twitter

@Anders_Reisen

@SPIEGEL_English

@Die_Gruenen

@GermanyTourism

@visitberlin

@wwf_deutschland

@unesco_de

@bund_net

Green Party

https://qz.com/1478315/germanys-rocky-year-has-been-great-for-its-green-party

Unity Day (October 3)

Wikipedia

Bild

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-07/axel-springer-is-winning-the-internet-with-business-insider

Natur- und Erlebnisparks

parkdersinne-brv.de

Environmental Movement: Moby Dick

How Moby Dick Cleaned Up The Rhine

Moby_Dick – Wikipedia

Flickr Groups

Naturfotos Deutschland

German railway – Eisenbahn in Deutschland

The Live Like a German Travel Guide to Germany

Tourism Portals

Germany

Berlin Tourist Information

German National Tourism Board – germany.travel

@GermanyTourism

Government

Deutschland.de

Official site of German Chancellor

Chief of State and Cabinet Members

Bundesumweltministerium

http://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/EN/Startseite_node.html – https://twitter.com/GermanyDiplo

Travel Associations

Bundesverband der Deutschen Tourismuswirtschaft e.V. – National Association of the German Travel and Tourism Trade

Forum Anders Reisen (FAR)

German Travel Association (DRV)

Internationaler Bustouristik Verband (RDA) – The RDA International Coach Tourism Federation e.V. (founded in 1951) represents the complete spectrum of coach tourism business activity. The primary goal of RDA political engagement is the promotion of modern and environment-friendly coach and group holiday travel.

Elsewhere on the web

german-way.com

tourist-online.de

Germany – US State Department

http://www.freizeit-tourismus-geographie.de

News (Nachrichten)

vertraeglich-reisen.eu

thelocal.de

toytowngermany.com

welt.de

zeit.de/reisen/index

Der Spiegel – international – @SPIEGEL_English

rtl.de

sueddeutsche.de

Transportation

Map of German Railway Network

Deutsche Bahn – German Railways Engl. Site – http://www.bahn.de/i/view/GBR/en/index.shtml

Eurolines – International and National Bus Lines – http://www.eurolines.de/index.php?id=2&L=1

Long Distance Bus Service – Timetables, Tickets – http://www.busticket.de/

Great Information about any form of private and public transportation in Germany (Rental cars, Road conditions, Trams, Taxis etc.) is available on http://www.gettingaroundgermany.info/

Federal public transport systems – http://nahverkehr-info.de/verbund.php curates exhaustive information about local bus lines, trains and trams operating in Germany’s “Verkehrsverbunde” linked transport systems. (often the cheapest way to get around the country)

Bikes

radnetz-deutschland.de

vcd.org

adfc.de

The german bicycle portal contains a lot of resources about Germany’s know-how in bicycle policy and infrastructural planning: more than 4000 news, publications, research results and good practice examples. http://www.nationaler-radverkehrsplan.de/en/transferstelle/

Welcome to BBBike, your cycle route planner! We’ll help you find a nice, safe and short bicycle route in your city and around.http://www.bbbike.org/

http://www.radreise-wiki.de/ is a big Wiki-resource with routes, maps, tips about accommodation, transport, gear and touring

http://fahrradbus.com is a modular multiseat cycle bus (DIY instructions available)

Walking and Hiking

FUSS e.V. – The Organization for Pedestrian Protection of Germany

Wanderbares Deutschland – Info-Portal for Hiking in Germany

Hitchhiking

The German term for Hitchhiking is Trampen. Accordingly, a hitchhiker is called Tramper.

http://www.abgefahren-ev.de/ is the German Tramper Association Abgefahren e.V.

http://www.hitchbase.com/ is a database in German with important information about good hitchhiking places.

http://hitchwiki.org/ is a multi-language wiki with tipps and information about hitchhiking, maps and chats.

Accessible Travel

Barrier-free Destinations in Germany http://barrierefreie-reiseziele.de/

National Coordination Panel “Tourism for all” http://www.natko.de

Accessible Tourism Brandenburg http://www.barrierefrei-brandenburg.de/

Barrier-free Travel in Thuringia

Hotels

Biohotels: Association of ecologically orientated hotels with focus on sustainable economic activity, local shopping, organic products, ecologically compatible waste cycle and energy cycle –

Viabono eco-certified accommodation

Klimahotels – accommodation with certified carbon footprint and offsetting

Tourism Associations

Deutscher Tourismusverband DTV http://www.deutschertourismusverband.de

Internationaler Bustouristikverband RDA http://www.rda.de/

North Rhine-Westphalia http://www.nrw-tourismus.de/

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern http://www.auf-nach-mv.de/index.php?lang=2

Brandenburg http://www.ltv-brandenburg.de http://www.reiseland-brandenburg.de

Saarland http://www.visitsaarland.co.uk/en/index

Rhineland- Palatinate http://www.rlp-info.de/ http://www.romantic-germany.info/

Bremen http://www.bremen-tourismus.de/btz/english/bremen.cfm?m=0.02

Bavaria http://www.bayern.by/de/index.html

Baden-Wuerttemberg http://www.tourismus-bw.co.uk/homepage.236030.1403,232927.htm

Hessen http://www.hessen-tourismus.de/dynasite.cfm?dssid=164

Schleswig-Holstein http://www.sh-tourismus.de/en/index

Hamburg http://www.hamburg-tourism.de/en/

Berlin http://www.visitberlin.de/index.en.php?

Thuringia http://www.thueringen-tourismus.de/cps/rde/xchg/thuringia-tourism/hs.xsl/index.html

Saxony-Anhalt http://www.sachsen-anhalt-tourismus.de/xxl/en/home/index.html

Saxony http://www.visitsaxony.com/en/Startseite.html http://www.ltv-sachsen.de/

Niedersachsen Lower Saxony http://www.niedersachsen-tourism.de/en/index.php http://www.tourismusverband-niedersachsen.de/project/index.php?s=prj_content&cid=4

Tourism Statistics

Tourismus Analyse http://www.stiftungfuerzukunftsfragen.de

Reise Analyse is the German holiday survey carried out annually by FUR, an independent association of domestic and international users of tourism research in Germany. http://fur.de/

IPK International – Travel Market Reports, based on the World / European Travel Monitor data – http://www.ipkinternational.com

ADAC Reisemonitor http://media.adac.de/mediaservice/studien.html

LEIF – Leipziger Institut für Empirische Forschung – Tourismusbarometer –http://gruppeleif.de/

DSGV – Sparkassen Tourismusbarometer – http://www.dsgv.de/de/fakten-und-positionen/publikationen/sparkassen-tourismusbarometer.html

GNTB (German National Tourist Board) Market Reports – Incoming Tourism Germany

Travel programmes on German radio

http://wasmitreisen.de/

http://www.dradio.de/dlf/sendungen/sonntagsspaziergang/

http://www.br-online.de/bayern2/radioreisen/index.xml

http://www.ndr.de/ndr2/podcast2962.html

http://www.hr-online.de/website/radio/hr-info/index.jsp?rubrik=60763

http://www.inforadio.de/programm/schema/sendungen/unterwegs.html

http://www.hr-online.de/website/radio/hr1/index.jsp?rubrik=23242

http://oe1.orf.at/ambiente

Mountains

The Zugspitze is the highest mountain in Germany.



Dachsbach

saveur.com/worlds-best-pretzel

Tourism Industry

Tourism Watch

Evangelische Entwicklungsdienst

Tourism Policy

Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology – Tourism Sector – http://bmwi.de/DE/Themen/tourismus.html

Government

Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Development

GTZ

DED

Inwent

Eco

http://www.nachhaltigkeit.org

Ecosense Journalism Awards –

http://www.econsense.de/_presse/_journalistenpreis/index.asp

Education and Training

Studying Tourism in Germany- http://www.tourismus-studieren.de/

Leisure and Tourism Geography – University Trier

B.A. Tourism Management – Diploma FH

M.A. Sustainable Tourism Management – HNEE –Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development (FH)

B.A. International Tourism Management – HTW Saarbrücken University of Applied Sciences

Tourism Research

German Society of Tourism Research (DGT) http://www.dgt.de/

Institut für Innovativen Tourismus http://i-fit.at

Energy

Germany could derive all of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050 and become the world’s first major industrial nation to kick the fossil fuel habit, the Federal Environment Agency said on Wednesday. The country gets 16 percent of its electricity from wind, solar and other renewable sources — triple the five percent level it had 15 years ago.

http://planetark.org/enviro-news/item/58700

Certification

Viabono http://www.viabono.de/PhilosophieService/Infothek.aspx

TourCert CSR-Tourism certified http://tourcert.org/

EcoCamping http://www.ecocamping.net/

Scenic routes

Scenic Routes portal (incl. interactive map) on germany.travel

Deutsche Märchenstrasse – The fairytale land of the Brothers Grimm –http://deutsche-maerchenstrasse.com/en/

Route der Industriekultur – Industrial Culture Route – http://www.route-industriekultur.de/

Europäische Route der Backsteingotik – European Route of Red Brick Gothic – http://www.eurob.org/

Strasse der Romanik – Romanesque Road – http://www.strassederromanik.de

Romantische Strasse – Romantic Road – http://www.romantischestrasse.de

Events

Tag des Offenen Denkmals – German Heritage Days – second Sunday of September every year – Monuments are opened for public visit, and conservation, history or architecture experts offer guided tours. The German programme of the European Heritage Days. http://tag-des-offenen-denkmals.de

Ethnic groups and national minorities

Documentation and Culture Center of German Sinti and Roma http://www.sintiundroma.de

Sorbs of Lusitia http://sorben.de http://www.sorben.org/

Frisians http://www.nf-verein.de/ http://interfriesischerrat.de/index.php?lang=en

Yenishe People – Association of Yenishe People in Germany – http://www.jenische.info/ Yenishe are officially recognized as a distinct national minority only in Switzerland, in Germany and Austria they are – together with other groups – more generally categorized as “travellers” or “vagabonds”

Baden-Wurttemberg

Barth

https://www.stadt-barth.de

Wikipedia

Büsingen am Hochrhein

http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20190922-germanys-tiny-geographic-oddity

https://www.waldheim-buesingen.ch

Brandenburg

Culture festivals – kulturfeste.de/

Tourism Portal – reiseland-brandenburg.de/

Kulturland Brandenburg – Cultural Events in Brandenburg –

kulturland-brandenburg.de/

Organized day trips to Brandenburg by public transport from Berlin –

regiotouren.info/berlin/

Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg – public transport in Berlin and Brandenburg

http://www.vbbonline.de

Bremen

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bremen

bremen.de

The Übersee Museum Bremen is a Natural History and Ethnographic museum in Bremen, Germany. In an integrated exhibition, Nature, Culture and Trading, it presents aspects of overseas regions with permanent exhibitions relating to Asia, South Pacific/Oceania, Americas and Africa. http://www.uebersee-museum.de/

Hesse

hessen.de

Karlsruhe

Wikipedia

http://geodaten.karlsruhe.de/stadtplan

karlsruhe.de

Tubingen

http://www.tuebingen.de/en/1559.html

http://www.tuebingen.de

http://stadtplan.tuebingen.de/index.php?Ini=Stadtplan&JNavi=1&

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T%C3%BCbingen

Nuremburg

Neue Museum

museumsstiftung.de

kingshotels.com

Saxony

http://www.so-geht-saechsisch.de

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saxony

http://www.simply-saxony.com

Saxony-Anhalt http://www.sachsen-anhalt-tourismus.de/xxl/en/home/index.html

Saxony http://www.visitsaxony.com/en/Startseite.html http://www.ltv-sachsen.de/

Niedersachsen Lower Saxony http://www.niedersachsen-tourism.de/en/index.php http://www.tourismusverband-niedersachsen.de/project/index.php?s=prj_content&cid=4

http://outbounding.org/video/view/travel-where-you-live-1

Dresden

http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1156

http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=31264&Cr=unesco&Cr1

http://whc.unesco.org/en/news/522

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dresden

http://www.audioscript.net/en/2_3.html

http://www.audioscript.net/en/2_1.html

Leipzig

http://www.leipzig.travel

Lower Saxony

http://www.lower-saxony.de

Braunschweig

http://www.braunschweig.de/english/touristservice/index.html

Emden

emden-touristik.de

Gottingen

Centre for Nature Conservation

goettingen.de/

goettingen-tourismus.de

Hameln

Embedded into the gentle hills of the Weser Mountains Region lies, to the left and the right of the river Weser, the town of Hamelin.

Amongst Cinderella and the Lying Baron of Münchhausen this is the home of the darkest fellow from the German Fairy-tale Route – the Pied Piper.

hameln.com/tourism/index.htm

Hannover

stattreisen-hannover.de

http://www.hannover.de

Luneburg

http://www.lueneburg.de/en/desktopdefault.aspx/tabid-360

http://www.leuphana.de/clemens-mader.html

Kenners Landlust Hotel in Wendland region – http://organic-hotel.de/philosophie_e.htm

Mettmann

neanderthal.de

@Neandertal1

Oldenburg

Welcome to Oldenburg – the Übermorgenstadt. Übermorgen means the day after tomorrow, and Oldenburg has chosen this label to express that it is firmly rooted in the future. http://www.oldenburg-tourist.de/EN/index.php

Osnabruck

The Peace-Town Osnabruck –http://www.osnabrueck.de/25374.asp

Ostfriesland – East Frisian Islands

gruenes-ostfriesland.de/

Wilhemshaven

Wilhelmshaven is Germany’s only deep water port, and its largest naval base. Flanked by the Wattenmeer UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, the city boasts a healthy North Sea climate, attractive parks, and short distances to amenities http://www.wilhelmshaven.de/willkommen/en/welcome.htm

Wolfsburg

http://www.wolfsburg.de

Bad Bentheim

http://www.grafschaft-bentheim-tourismus.de/service/die-grafschaft-bentheim-im-web-20.html

GEO – Cycling Region Grafschaft Bentheim, das Emsland und das Osnabrücker Land http://www.geo-region.de

North Rhine Westphalia

http://www.nrw-tourism.com/index.php?id=496

Cologne

http://www.koeln.dehttp://www.cologne-tourism.com/

Oberhausen

Sea Life Centre

Wuppertal

Wikipedia

Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy: The Wuppertal Institute

Saarland

http://www.saarland.de

Urlaub im Saarland

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saarland

Bliesgau Biosphere Reserve (in German) – UNESCO Site Bliesgau BR

http://www.germany.travel/en/leisure-and-recreation/natural-landscapes/biosphere-reserves/unesco-bliesgau-biosphere-reserve.html

http://www.unesco.org/mabdb/br/brdir/directory/biores.asp?mode=all&code=GER+14

Slow Food and Local Produce – http://heimat-manufaktur.de

Tour Guide Association – http://www.saarland-gaestefuehrer.de

Public Transport Information – http://www.saarvv.de

Hotel Madeleine in Saarbruecken – http://www.hotel-madeleine.de/



Thuringia

Thuringia Tourism Office

Museums in Thuringia

Thuringia – Wikipedia

Accessible Travel in Thuringia:

Barrier-free Travel in Thuringia

Tandem-Cycle tours for visually impaired people in and around Weimar

Sign language tours in Weimar

Weimar

Weimar Official Website

Buchenwald Memorial

Erfurt

Erfurt Tourism official website

New links

Europarc

Ekologischer Tourismus in Europa

http://www.ecotrans.org/visit/index.html

http://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/tourism

http://destinet.ew.eea.europa.eu/

http://www.tourism-watch.de/en/about_us

Elsewhere on the Web

http://www.tourismus-zukunft.de

http://forumandersreisen.de</ahref=”http://www.dw-world.de/”>Deutsche Welle

Lessons from Germany – Time

Thematical routes

Germany for the Jewish Traveler

Images

Visible Earth: Germany

Bitterfeld

http://www.q-cells.com/en/index.html

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bitterfeld

Eberswalde

University of Applied Sciences in Eberswalde

Sustainable Tourism Management Masters Programme

Fahrtziel Natur is a cooperation of Deutsche Bahn German railways and the three major environmental associations Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland e.V. (BUND), Naturschutzbund Deutschland e.V. (NABU) and Verkehrsclub Deutschland e.V. (VCD). aiming for a long-term protection of the natural heritage and biodiversity by actively promoting sustainable tourism. Presently, 19 national natural landscapes are part of the program.

Deutsche Bahn (German Railways) Eco Program http://www.dbecoprogram.com/index.php?lang=en

http://www.heidehof-stiftung.de/

Sturth

http://www.cascada-schmuck.de

Transportation

http://www.bahn.de

Books

http://blog.openbokx.de

Stuttgart

Weissenhof Architectural Gallery.weissenhofgalerie.de/index.php/programm

Dusseldorf

dusseldorf.guide

@DusseldorfGuide

Vilm Island

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vilm

https://www.bfn.de/0608_insel_vilm+M52087573ab0.html

Halle

State Museum of Prehistory (Landesmuseum für Vorgeschichte)

@MuseumHalle



Wikipedia

Deutschlandlied

Germany

Energy transition in Germany

Stollen

List of German dishes

Erwin Teufel

German Green Belt

Georg Philipp Telemann

Johann Sebastian Bach

Older Features

Cities

Features

