Germany Links

What would locals like others know about Germany (Deutschland)? = Was würden Einheimische wie andere über Deutschland wissen?
Waldeinsamkeit: Germany’s cherished forest tradition – BBC
Why young Germans think this career is the wurst
Alemania convierte 62 bases militares en reservas naturales – AP
Nationalpark Eifel eröffnet barrierefreien Naturerlebnispfad
2021 Elections
Wikipedia: The 2021 German federal election is expected to be held on 26 September 2021 to elect the members of the 20th Bundestag. On the same day, state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will also be held. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel will not run in this election.
Deutsche Bank
UNESCO
UNESCO World Heritage – Germany.travel
UNESCO World Heritage Sites – The site contains information, travel tips and suggestions on how to experience history on eight touring routes and how best to enjoy the delights of each individual region.
German Commission for UNESCO – @unesco_de
Recommended listening
German courses – Deutschlernen mit Nachrichten (slowly spoken news reports!)
Iconic buildings: Neuschwanstein, Bavaria – @cdbisset
Green Party
Unity Day (October 3)
Natur- und Erlebnisparks
Environmental Movement: Moby Dick
How Moby Dick Cleaned Up The Rhine
Moby_Dick – Wikipedia
The Live Like a German Travel Guide to Germany
German National Tourism Board – germany.travel
Bundesverband der Deutschen Tourismuswirtschaft e.V. – National Association of the German Travel and Tourism Trade
Forum Anders Reisen (FAR)
German Travel Association (DRV)
Internationaler Bustouristik Verband (RDA) – The RDA International Coach Tourism Federation e.V. (founded in 1951) represents the complete spectrum of coach tourism business activity. The primary goal of RDA political engagement is the promotion of modern and environment-friendly coach and group holiday travel.
Der Spiegel – international – @SPIEGEL_English
Map of German Railway Network
Deutsche Bahn – German Railways Engl. Site – http://www.bahn.de/i/view/GBR/en/index.shtml
Eurolines – International and National Bus Lines – http://www.eurolines.de/index.php?id=2&L=1
Long Distance Bus Service – Timetables, Tickets – http://www.busticket.de/
Great Information about any form of private and public transportation in Germany (Rental cars, Road conditions, Trams, Taxis etc.) is available on http://www.gettingaroundgermany.info/
Federal public transport systems – http://nahverkehr-info.de/verbund.php curates exhaustive information about local bus lines, trains and trams operating in Germany’s “Verkehrsverbunde” linked transport systems. (often the cheapest way to get around the country)
radnetz-deutschland.de
vcd.org
adfc.de
The german bicycle portal contains a lot of resources about Germany’s know-how in bicycle policy and infrastructural planning: more than 4000 news, publications, research results and good practice examples. http://www.nationaler-radverkehrsplan.de/en/transferstelle/
Welcome to BBBike, your cycle route planner! We’ll help you find a nice, safe and short bicycle route in your city and around.http://www.bbbike.org/
http://www.radreise-wiki.de/ is a big Wiki-resource with routes, maps, tips about accommodation, transport, gear and touring
http://fahrradbus.com is a modular multiseat cycle bus (DIY instructions available)
FUSS e.V. – The Organization for Pedestrian Protection of Germany
Wanderbares Deutschland – Info-Portal for Hiking in Germany
The German term for Hitchhiking is Trampen. Accordingly, a hitchhiker is called Tramper.
http://www.abgefahren-ev.de/ is the German Tramper Association Abgefahren e.V.
http://www.hitchbase.com/ is a database in German with important information about good hitchhiking places.
http://hitchwiki.org/ is a multi-language wiki with tipps and information about hitchhiking, maps and chats.
Barrier-free Destinations in Germany http://barrierefreie-reiseziele.de/
National Coordination Panel “Tourism for all” http://www.natko.de
Accessible Tourism Brandenburg http://www.barrierefrei-brandenburg.de/
Barrier-free Travel in Thuringia
Biohotels: Association of ecologically orientated hotels with focus on sustainable economic activity, local shopping, organic products, ecologically compatible waste cycle and energy cycle –
Viabono eco-certified accommodation
Klimahotels – accommodation with certified carbon footprint and offsetting
Deutscher Tourismusverband DTV http://www.deutschertourismusverband.de
Internationaler Bustouristikverband RDA http://www.rda.de/
North Rhine-Westphalia http://www.nrw-tourismus.de/
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern http://www.auf-nach-mv.de/index.php?lang=2
Brandenburg http://www.ltv-brandenburg.de http://www.reiseland-brandenburg.de
Saarland http://www.visitsaarland.co.uk/en/index
Rhineland- Palatinate http://www.rlp-info.de/ http://www.romantic-germany.info/
Bremen http://www.bremen-tourismus.de/btz/english/bremen.cfm?m=0.02
Bavaria http://www.bayern.by/de/index.html
Baden-Wuerttemberg http://www.tourismus-bw.co.uk/homepage.236030.1403,232927.htm
Hessen http://www.hessen-tourismus.de/dynasite.cfm?dssid=164
Schleswig-Holstein http://www.sh-tourismus.de/en/index
Hamburg http://www.hamburg-tourism.de/en/
Berlin http://www.visitberlin.de/index.en.php?
Thuringia http://www.thueringen-tourismus.de/cps/rde/xchg/thuringia-tourism/hs.xsl/index.html
Saxony-Anhalt http://www.sachsen-anhalt-tourismus.de/xxl/en/home/index.html
Saxony http://www.visitsaxony.com/en/Startseite.html http://www.ltv-sachsen.de/
Niedersachsen Lower Saxony http://www.niedersachsen-tourism.de/en/index.php http://www.tourismusverband-niedersachsen.de/project/index.php?s=prj_content&cid=4
Tourismus Analyse http://www.stiftungfuerzukunftsfragen.de
Reise Analyse is the German holiday survey carried out annually by FUR, an independent association of domestic and international users of tourism research in Germany. http://fur.de/
IPK International – Travel Market Reports, based on the World / European Travel Monitor data – http://www.ipkinternational.com
ADAC Reisemonitor http://media.adac.de/mediaservice/studien.html
LEIF – Leipziger Institut für Empirische Forschung – Tourismusbarometer –http://gruppeleif.de/
DSGV – Sparkassen Tourismusbarometer – http://www.dsgv.de/de/fakten-und-positionen/publikationen/sparkassen-tourismusbarometer.html
GNTB (German National Tourist Board) Market Reports – Incoming Tourism Germany
The Zugspitze is the highest mountain in Germany.
Tourism Watch
Evangelische Entwicklungsdienst
Tourism Policy
Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology – Tourism Sector – http://bmwi.de/DE/Themen/tourismus.html
Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)
http://www.nachhaltigkeit.org
Ecosense Journalism Awards –
http://www.econsense.de/_presse/_journalistenpreis/index.asp
Studying Tourism in Germany- http://www.tourismus-studieren.de/
Leisure and Tourism Geography – University Trier
B.A. Tourism Management – Diploma FH
M.A. Sustainable Tourism Management – HNEE –Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development (FH)
B.A. International Tourism Management – HTW Saarbrücken University of Applied Sciences
German Society of Tourism Research (DGT) http://www.dgt.de/
Institut für Innovativen Tourismus http://i-fit.at
Germany could derive all of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050 and become the world’s first major industrial nation to kick the fossil fuel habit, the Federal Environment Agency said on Wednesday. The country gets 16 percent of its electricity from wind, solar and other renewable sources — triple the five percent level it had 15 years ago.
http://planetark.org/enviro-news/item/58700
Viabono http://www.viabono.de/PhilosophieService/Infothek.aspx
TourCert CSR-Tourism certified http://tourcert.org/
EcoCamping http://www.ecocamping.net/
Scenic Routes portal (incl. interactive map) on germany.travel
Deutsche Märchenstrasse – The fairytale land of the Brothers Grimm –http://deutsche-maerchenstrasse.com/en/
Route der Industriekultur – Industrial Culture Route – http://www.route-industriekultur.de/
Europäische Route der Backsteingotik – European Route of Red Brick Gothic – http://www.eurob.org/
Strasse der Romanik – Romanesque Road – http://www.strassederromanik.de
Romantische Strasse – Romantic Road – http://www.romantischestrasse.de
Tag des Offenen Denkmals – German Heritage Days – second Sunday of September every year – Monuments are opened for public visit, and conservation, history or architecture experts offer guided tours. The German programme of the European Heritage Days. http://tag-des-offenen-denkmals.de
Documentation and Culture Center of German Sinti and Roma http://www.sintiundroma.de
Sorbs of Lusitia http://sorben.de http://www.sorben.org/
Frisians http://www.nf-verein.de/ http://interfriesischerrat.de/index.php?lang=en
Yenishe People – Association of Yenishe People in Germany – http://www.jenische.info/ Yenishe are officially recognized as a distinct national minority only in Switzerland, in Germany and Austria they are – together with other groups – more generally categorized as “travellers” or “vagabonds”
Büsingen am Hochrhein
http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20190922-germanys-tiny-geographic-oddity
https://www.waldheim-buesingen.ch
Culture festivals – kulturfeste.de/
Tourism Portal – reiseland-brandenburg.de/
Kulturland Brandenburg – Cultural Events in Brandenburg –
kulturland-brandenburg.de/
Organized day trips to Brandenburg by public transport from Berlin –
regiotouren.info/berlin/
Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg – public transport in Berlin and Brandenburg
http://www.vbbonline.de
The Übersee Museum Bremen is a Natural History and Ethnographic museum in Bremen, Germany. In an integrated exhibition, Nature, Culture and Trading, it presents aspects of overseas regions with permanent exhibitions relating to Asia, South Pacific/Oceania, Americas and Africa. http://www.uebersee-museum.de/
Saxony-Anhalt http://www.sachsen-anhalt-tourismus.de/xxl/en/home/index.html
Saxony http://www.visitsaxony.com/en/Startseite.html http://www.ltv-sachsen.de/
Niedersachsen Lower Saxony http://www.niedersachsen-tourism.de/en/index.php http://www.tourismusverband-niedersachsen.de/project/index.php?s=prj_content&cid=4
Embedded into the gentle hills of the Weser Mountains Region lies, to the left and the right of the river Weser, the town of Hamelin.
Amongst Cinderella and the Lying Baron of Münchhausen this is the home of the darkest fellow from the German Fairy-tale Route – the Pied Piper.
hameln.com/tourism/index.htm
Welcome to Oldenburg – the Übermorgenstadt. Übermorgen means the day after tomorrow, and Oldenburg has chosen this label to express that it is firmly rooted in the future. http://www.oldenburg-tourist.de/EN/index.php
The Peace-Town Osnabruck –http://www.osnabrueck.de/25374.asp
Wilhelmshaven is Germany’s only deep water port, and its largest naval base. Flanked by the Wattenmeer UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, the city boasts a healthy North Sea climate, attractive parks, and short distances to amenities http://www.wilhelmshaven.de/willkommen/en/welcome.htm
Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy: The Wuppertal Institute
Bliesgau Biosphere Reserve (in German) – UNESCO Site Bliesgau BR
http://www.germany.travel/en/leisure-and-recreation/natural-landscapes/biosphere-reserves/unesco-bliesgau-biosphere-reserve.html
http://www.unesco.org/mabdb/br/brdir/directory/biores.asp?mode=all&code=GER+14
Slow Food and Local Produce – http://heimat-manufaktur.de
Tour Guide Association – http://www.saarland-gaestefuehrer.de
Public Transport Information – http://www.saarvv.de
Hotel Madeleine in Saarbruecken – http://www.hotel-madeleine.de/
Thuringia Tourism Office
Museums in Thuringia
Thuringia – Wikipedia
Accessible Travel in Thuringia:
Barrier-free Travel in Thuringia
Tandem-Cycle tours for visually impaired people in and around Weimar
Sign language tours in Weimar
Buchenwald Memorial
Lessons from Germany – Time
Germany for the Jewish Traveler
University of Applied Sciences in Eberswalde
Sustainable Tourism Management Masters Programme
Fahrtziel Natur is a cooperation of Deutsche Bahn German railways and the three major environmental associations Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland e.V. (BUND), Naturschutzbund Deutschland e.V. (NABU) and Verkehrsclub Deutschland e.V. (VCD). aiming for a long-term protection of the natural heritage and biodiversity by actively promoting sustainable tourism. Presently, 19 national natural landscapes are part of the program.
Deutsche Bahn (German Railways) Eco Program http://www.dbecoprogram.com/index.php?lang=en
http://www.heidehof-stiftung.de/
Weissenhof Architectural Gallery.weissenhofgalerie.de/index.php/programm
State Museum of Prehistory (Landesmuseum für Vorgeschichte)
@MuseumHalle
