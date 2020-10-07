home USA Gettysburgh National Park

Gettysburgh National Park

Photo: Summer Drive

NPS: The Battle of Gettysburg (July 1-3, 1863) was a turning point in the Civil War, the Union victory that ended General Robert E. Lee’s second and most ambitious invasion of the North. Often referred to as the “High Water Mark of the Rebellion”, Gettysburg was the Civil War’s bloodiest battle and was also the inspiration for President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal “Gettysburg Address.”

The Gettysburg National Military Park
Attendance at Gettysburg jumped 300 percent since “The Civil War” was watched by 40 million people in 1990.
@GettysburgNews

Photos
Little Round Top at site of Chamberlain's Stand, Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

2015 Gettysburg Drive

